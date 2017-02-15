FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The premiere of Legion — while being pretty spectacular in the ratings department for FX — also gave us a tease at what a comic book show done right looks like. Trippy, stylistic — Legion’s first episode introduced us to a strange world and an even stranger antihero in David Haller. The show’s second episode sees David interacting more with unconventional psychiatrist Melanie Bird whose “secrets have secrets” and figuring out what side of the supposed mutant war he falls on. Oh, and blowing sh*t up. He’s probably, definitely blowing sh*t up.

Doubt (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Katherine Heigl’s new legal drama premieres on CBS tonight. The show follows Heigl’s character, a successful defense attorney who begins falling for her client, a charming surgeon who might be guilty of committing a grisly murder. It’s the classic good-girl-falls-for-serial-killer trope.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — An attack on city Hall triggers painful memories for Rene and we finally learn how he went from being a simple family man to the vigilante, Wild Dog. Meanwhile, Oliver must deal with the aftermath of the attack and he realizes his position as mayor may be of more use in catching the person responsible than his superhero mask.

Blindspot (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The team must enter a secret society to solve the latest tattoo and they need help gaining membership from an unlikely source — Rich Dotcom.

Hunted (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The hunters interrogate someone’s sister for intel as one team considers risking the competition for a secret meeting with a loved one.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Riggs and Murtaugh must work with DEA Agent Karen Palmer to protect an attorney linked to the cartel and Riggs begins to view the woman in a new light.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Murray wants the kids to have jobs so Barry and Erica start working at Spencer’s Gifts but only one Goldberg earns the title of star employee.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — JJ believes he doesn’t need Kenneth anymore and Kenneth is beginning to think the same thing so Dylan hatches a plan to get them back on the same page.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The International Response Team must rescue a member of BAU after they get into some trouble in Mexico.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — When a high school hockey player is a victim of a violent hazing incident, the squad investigates the top players on the team.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Phil tries to convince Jay to go in with him on flipping a coveted property in the neighborhood, Mitch and Cam try to teach Lilly the value of hard work, and Claire’s love for cooking shows leads to more Sunday family dinners.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Tensions mount in Arkadia and Polis as Jaha comes up with a plan for Clarke and Bellamy that may just save the world.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Julia seeks help from an old friend as Margo tries to work out a way to aid Eliot. Meanwhile, Quentin and Penny go searching for a magical being in order to bring Alice back.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — At a neighborhood block party, Hunter surprises Star by inviting a superstar recording artist/producer to the event and Alexandra is forced to reexamine her dreams of stardom when her mother makes an irresistible proposal.

Blackish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Bow has serious doubts about her parenting skills after a conversation with Ruby while Dre revisits his roots with a trip to Compton to attend a funeral and suffers from survivor’s guilt after hooking up with his old crew.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Lindsay and Halstead receive an odd warning about Rixton as the team investigates a home explosion that burned a victim beyond recognition and badly injured a young boy.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — Abby’s still reeling over the news about coach Mike. As she tries to get through the rest of the season she’s pulled into more drama with Jo.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Celebrity panelists include Adam Carolla; Ana Gasteyer; Cheryl Hines; Jenna Fischer; Justin Long; and Kenan Thompson.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Dee’s romance with a male stripper causes her to reevaluate her own self worth after she learns she’s his “rock bottom.” Mac develops a case of PTSD after getting sucked into a VR war game with Frank.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Harvey and Mike partner on a class action lawsuit, Louis enlists Rachel’s help to impress a client, and Donna and Benjamin refine their product.

The Expanse (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Miller devises a dangerous plan to eradicate what’s left of the protomolecule on Eros.

Workaholics (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The guys are filled with a sense of impending doom after a camping trip.

Man Seeking Woman (FXX, 10:30 p.m.) — Josh plans the perfect proposal.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Political deceit is the theme for tonight’s show and boy does Bee have an arsenal to work with after this Flynn fiasco.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: David Muir, Pedro Pescal, Mariah Carey

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Gwen Stefani, Dane DeHaan, Damien Chazelle, Maggie Rogers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Bob Odenkirk, Tatiana Maslany, George Saunders

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Damian Lewis, Adam Scott, Charlotte OC, Brann Dailor

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Laura Dern, Lena Dunham, Zach Galifianakis

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Charlie Day

Conan: Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Katherine Ryan