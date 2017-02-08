What’s On Tonight: ‘Legion’ Is Here To Blow Your Mind

FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — FX’s much-anticipate foray into the comic book universe premieres tonight. The show follows a troubled young man (Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens) who wonders if the visions he’s having are real after a strange encounter with a fellow patient and the mental hospital. Be warned: this show is unlike any comic book film or TV series you’ve seen so far … and that’s a good thing.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s a big episode for the gang as they fight over the ownership of a winning lottery ticket and try to sort out what constitutes a “slur” in today’s society. Plus, there’s a breakthrough 12 seasons in the making.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Oliver and the team head to Russia where they run into an old friend of Arrow’s, Anatoly. Meanwhile, Lance gets out of rehab and returns to the mayor’s office but when Susan tries to get him to talk about his addiction, he reacts badly, forcing Rene to intervene.

Blindspot (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The team uncovers Shepherd’s true identity and her decades-old connection to Weller.

Hunted (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Aarif and Immad struggle to maintain their energy while observing the day-long fasts during Ramadan.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Riggs becomes obsessed with Murtaugh’s past after finding his file in Cahill’s office as the duo search for the murderous stalker targeting the psychologist.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Adam’s friendship with Barry is on the line thanks to a doubles tennis match and Beverly helps Erica deal with her Valentine’s Day blues.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Maya gets help from her ex-fiance in planning Jimmy’s Valentine’s Day surprise while JJ and Kenneth struggled to hand out love letters at school.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The BAU has a tough case on their hands when male victims start popping up and there’s no way to identify the bodies.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A teen defends his mom from an attacker who has ties to the family.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Phil’s suave alter-ego Clive Bixby makes an appearance tonight to spice things up in the Dunphy’s marriage. Meanwhile, Alex learns she as a secret admirer and Cam and Mitch urge Lily and Haley to stand up to the men in their lives.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Clarke and Bellamy are faced with the difficult decision of who will live and who will die once the nuclear reactors begin melting.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Julia continues to work with the Beast to capture the demon she accidentally summoned as Quentin and the rest of the crew prepare to face him again in Fillory.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Star misses an important rehearsal forcing Alex and Simone to find someone to replace her while a rally organized by Derek spins out of control.

Blackish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Dre and Bow throw a gender reveal party and Dre is excited that it’s his turn to name the new baby but when he chooses a name with cultural significance, Bow and ruby aren’t happy.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two ends with the doctors working with the CDC to find an antidote to the viral outbreak at the hospital.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — Abby hosts a party for the baseball team’s parents while trying to keep her relationship with Coach Mike a secret.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Celebrity panelists include Caroline Rhea, Chris D’Elia, Judah Friedlander, Judy Greer, Mekhi Phifer, and Vivica A. Fox.

SIX (History, 10:00 p.m.) — The SEAL Team and Michael race to get to Rip first.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Donna is treated to a surprise visit from the IT department, Mike’s mentorship hits a snag, and Rachel receives a letter that creates an issue for Harvey and Louis.

The Expanse (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Holden and Miller come to blows over how the raid was handled.

Workaholics (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The guys stage a mock-Coachella to impress a group of festival girls.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Halstead goes undercover at a center for troubled girls after one of the patients there is found murdered.

Man Seeking Woman (FXX, 10:30 p.m.) — Lucy questions her relationship with Josh after falling into a new romance.

Jeff and Some Aliens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — The aliens decide to colonize Earth and put significant resources towards the creation of fruit smoothies.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Zach Galifianakis, Sean Hayes, Norah Jones

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Seth Meyers, Dev Patel, Kid Cudi

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Robert De Niro, Jake Tapper, Ezra Edelman, Flo Morrissey & Matthew White

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ice Cube, Ruby Rose, Ty Segall

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tracee Ellis Ross

Conan: Anthony Anderson, Michelle Monaghan, Cristela Alonzo