What’s On Tonight: Marlon Wayans’ New Comedy Series Lands On NBC

Marlon (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – In the series premiere of this new comedy from Marlon Wayans, a man and his ex-wife try to peacefully co-parent for their children’s sake, but things get tricky when the wife begins dating again. Later, the pair have a yard sale to purge themselves of all their relationship memorabilia.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The results round sees the winning acts advancing and a surprise performance.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The Power of Veto competition is held.

CMA Fest 2017 (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett host the CMA Music Festival in Nashville. Apparently, country music is so great it’s worth a full four-day celebration.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 12 chefs head to Las Vegas to compete in a team challenge where they serve 50 VIPs in entertainment and hospitality at Caesars Palace for its 50th Anniversary party.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Louis’ past comes back to haunt him as Mike deals with the consequences of taking on a new case and Harvey struggles to tell Donna about his relationship with Paula.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Gordon Ramsay welcoming David Beckham into his kitchen and, I forgot everything else because that’s what mention of David Beckham does to one’s brain.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – A badly injured Arthur arrives in Cronenburgh.

Broadchurch (BBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The town uncovers the truth about Trish’s rape in the season three finale.

Salvation (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Darius and Grace must escape Russia after being framed for murder while Liam tries to convince Jillian to come back to Tanz. Wait, I thought this show was about a meteor hitting Earth?

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Franklin, Leon, and Kevin take a game-changing road trip and Lucia and Gustavo make their partnership official much to Pedro’s dismay.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Maggie makes waves and Lisa receives a great opportunity at work, but it comes with a catch.

The Lowe Files (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Rob and his sons visit the Hoopa Indian Reservation, a hotspot for Sasquatch sightings, with a legendary Bigfoot hunter.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Mason takes control as Ambrose unearths a shocking secret from Cora’s past that casts the entire investigation in a new light.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Zach Galifianakis, Lake Bell, Midland

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Katie Holmes, Marc Maron, Shania Twain, Common

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ellie Kemper, Andrew Dice Clay, Peter Serafinowicz

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Bob Odenkirk, Florida Georgia Line, Roy Mayorga

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Harry Connick Jr., Willem Dafoe, Daniel Caesar

Conan: Carl Reiner, James Van Der Beek, Dan St. Germain