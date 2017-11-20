What’s On Tonight: Hulu’s ‘Runaways’ Discover Their Powers

Hulu

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu) – The first three episode of Hulu’s superhero series airs and follows a group of wealthy L.A. kids who discover their parents are part of some sacrificial cult and that they have mysterious powers of their own.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Julianne Hough returns as a guest judge when the dancers are tasked with performing two numbers in the 10th week of competition.

David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – David Letterman is getting a comedy award tonight and some of his friends like Jimmy Kimmel, Norm Macdonald, Steve Martin, and Bill Murray are lined up to honor him.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin agrees to cook a full Thanksgiving meal for his family but when he realizes he can’t even do that, he enlists the help of his neighbor Wendy.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Lucifer and Chloe investigate the mysterious, hellish world of online dating after someone who subscribed to a celebrity dating app winds up dead.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Kara investigates an alien ship that crashes in the waters near National City while Hank tries to bond with his dad and Samantha turns to her mom for help with the strange changes she’s been experiencing.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 12 try to impress America tonight.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — When Adam discovers that the pastor he hired for their wedding was a phony and he and Andi aren’t really married, he scrambles to find a way to fix it before she finds out. So basically, CBS’ lineup tonight is a white man who forces a stranger to cook for his family and another white man who lies to his wife about the legality of their marriage. Seems about right.

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Norman and musician Aimee Nash ride from Albuquerque to White Sands, N.M., where they ride ziplines, eat chili, and test out government-grade weapons.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When Franco decides to host an orphans’ Thanksgiving at the donut shop, he encourages Arthur to invite his daughter, but Arthur will only agree if Franco invites his own estranged family member, his father.

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The Mutant Underground faces a new threat when one of their own turns out to be a spy for the Sentinel Services.

Valor (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Nora is forced to make a difficult decision and Gallo spirals after receiving bad news.

9JKL (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Josh asks Nick to retrieve Nana Roberts from her nursing home for the family’s Thanksgiving gathering, but when Nick arrives with the wrong nana, the family is forced to deal with a stranger who antagonizes everyone.

Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Kirkman chronicles the story of the world’s first superhero and how writers struggled for years to receive credit for creating him.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Team Scorpion celebrates Thanksgiving by getting trapped on a floating island of trash that begins to sink into the ocean.

The Brave (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team risks one of their own to complete their mission to take down the man responsible for attacking them on the beach all the way back in episode one.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Shaun has a traumatic experience after the grocery store he’s shopping in gets robbed and Dr. Glassman worries he isn’t doing enough to help the young doctor.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Bryan Cranston, Stephen Curry, Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Desus & Mero, Vic Mensa

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amy Sedaris, Greta Gerwig, Jessie Reyez

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kate Bosworth, Shemar Moore, Portugal. The Man