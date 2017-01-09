What’s On Tonight: Matthew McConaughey Kicks Off A New Celebrity Game Show

ABC

Big Fan (ABC, 10:00/ 10:30 p.m.) — Matthew McConaughey — yes, Oscar-winner and whisky connoisseur Matthew McConaughey — kicks off this game show in which celebrities go head-to-head with three of their biggest admirers to see who knows the most about them. It’s celebrity stalking at it’s creepiest and most commercialized.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Clary tries to fit in while missing her mundane life and Alec and Isabelle rush to find Jace before the Clave does.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight, The Bachelor submits two entries into the “Worst Dates Imaginable” category. First up, 12 ladies — all competing for the same man’s attention — attend a wedding photo shoot with Nick, Later, Nick meets six women at Hollywood’s Museum of Broken Relationships where each lady acts out a breakup with the bachelor.

The New Celebrity Apprentice (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The celebrities must create a live health segment showcasing a grape juice. Later, the teams must produce and edit viral videos for a new King’s Hawaiian product. The rest of us must deal with our president-elect spending more time tweeting about ratings than attending security briefings.

Beyond (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Willa and Holden grow closer as he tries to come to terms with how much the world has changed since his coma and seeks an explanation for his new abilities.

The Odd Couple (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Oscar takes his relationship with Charlotte to the next level while Felix gets back into the dating game by hooking up with a party-loving woman at a bar.

Hate Thy Neighbor (Viceland, 10:00 p.m.) — Comedian Jamali Maddix goes on a tour to confront groups spreading hate across the world. This seems pretty relevant right now and probably worth a look.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ben Affleck, Ruth Negga, Foy Vance

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Billy Joel, Josh Holloway

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jason Sudeikis, Michelle Monaghan, Van Jones

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Neil Patrick Harris, Sienna Miller, Tom Ford

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Susan Goldberg

Conan: Viggo Mortensen, Brian Posehn, Emily Heller