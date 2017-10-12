Netflix

Mindhunter (Netflix) – The crime thriller from Charlize Theron and David Fincher follows an FBI agent who begins studying serial killers in order to better understand what drives people to commit terrible crimes.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 13 kicks off with Sam and Dean left picking up the pieces after the death of their mother, Crowley, and Castiel. Meanwhile, Mary must learn to survive an apocalyptic world and Sam and Dean argue over how to raise a Nephilim.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Season six begins with Oliver recovering and handling the fallout after the explosion on the island.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Ra’s Al Ghul proves he’ll take deadly measures to achieve what he wants and Gordon puts the lives of two historians in danger in his quest to investigate the prized knife from the auction.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Meredith deals with the fallout from her argument with Nathan while Jackson gets some big news and Maggie finds herself at an awkward dinner.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Amy goes to Jonah for help when her daughter begins working at Cloud 9 and Dinah and Garrett argue over their breakup.

Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) – Two division leaders clash when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Carolina Panthers.

The Good Place (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Tahani tries to throw an impressive dinner party and Jason and Eleanor help out when things don’t go as planned.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Mellie hosts a state dinner for President Rashad in a step toward peace in the Middle East, and Olivia secretly puts Jake to work so that they have a backup plan.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Vanessa fights to get her daughter out of the citadel while Dmitri and Antanasia try to stop her.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Karen makes a friend in the Bronx and Grace has a brush with her ex-husband Leo after her doctor’s office uses his number as her emergency contact.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Ed and Gordon go undercover to infiltrate a Krill ship and obtain a copy of the Krill bible in order to better understand the enemy.

Great News (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Katie’s forced to choose between her allegiance to her mentor and the word of her co-workers.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Sam’s forced to look at some things.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Lt. Casey gets off on the wrong foot with Sam Mullins, a temporary chief who is filling in for Boden at House 51 for the morning.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Laurel enlists Michaela’s help in investigating Wes’ death and Annalise takes on a case for the greater good.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kate Hudson, Jared Padalecki, Ismael Loutfi

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Miles Teller, Pink, Austin Rogers, Billy Corgan

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Bill Murray, Claire Foy, Bill Murray with Jan Vogler & Friends

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Gerard Butler, Patton Oswalt, Joe Russo

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Luke Evans, Usher, Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie