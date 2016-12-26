Happy New Year Charlie Brown (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Another Charlie Brown special for the holidays, this hour-long episode features everyone’s favorite Peanut ringing in the new year at a party while trying to write a book report on Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. Later, Snoopy helping Peppermint Patty train for her first ice-skating competition in She’s a Good Skate, Charlie Brown.
Monday Night Football: Lions at Cowboys (ESPN, 8:15 p.m.) — Detroit at Dallas in a clash of NFC contenders at AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys rallied for a 24-20 wild-card playoff win over Detroit two seasons ago.
WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Royal Rumble is almost here but first, we need to deal with the aftermath of Braun Stroman’s rampage last week.
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — This is the one where Rudolph has to help Santa find a baby in order to prevent December 31st from continuing on forever. Dinosaurs, knights, Mother Goose characters and Benjamin Franklin also pop up along the way.
Cake Wars (Food Network, 9:00 p.m.) — Former NFL player Lawrence Jackson serves as guest judge when four bakers craft college-themed cakes in honor of the Rose Bowl.
America’s Next Top Model (VH1, 10:00 p.m.) — It’s makeover time which means it’s also meltdown time. While some girls actually like their new looks, others aren’t happy with the fact that they’ll be posing nude with them.
