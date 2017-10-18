USA

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Elliot is driven to take drastic action to accomplish his goal of undoing five/nine while Darlene finds herself in a lose-lose situation and Mr. Robot sparks a panic.

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) – Gretchen and Boone’s relationship gets serious after Gretchen throws a divorce party for Lindsay. Meanwhile, Jimmy goes out of town for a romance and erotica fiction convention and Edgar’s friend convinces him to overspend on party planning.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Lucious tries to move on from the anger of his past life as Cookie announces that the company’s top album will be decided through a competition between its highest-selling artists.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Betty puts her weight behind trying to save Pop’s diner after learning it might have to close its doors forever while the rest of the gang worries about Archie’s strange behavior following the shooting. Newsflash, the blood hasn’t dried from his varsity jacket yet so of course he’s going to have some unresolved issues.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another castaway leaves the island.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Red makes a new contact that could help him with his cash flow problem and the Task Force tracks and elusive criminal determined to destroy some of the world’s most valuable treasures.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Erica turns to Adam for help balancing academics and her social life in college while Beverly tries to reinvent herself by heading to night school.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Maya trains a group of new aides and Jimmy gives JJ “the talk.”

Dynasty (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The spotlight falls on the Carringtons when it’s discovered that Matthew’s death may have involved foul play forcing the family to put aside their own squabbles and band together to protect each other.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Some vicious cyberbullying by a group of students leads to the disappearance of one teenager.

MLB Playoff: Game 4: Dodgers at Cubs (TBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Alex tries to shed her good girl image to prove to her mother that she’s in a sexual relationship with her boyfriend … because reasons. Meanwhile, Jay’s friend Shorty returns from a trip to Costa Rica and ends up spending more time with Gloria than Jay’s comfortable with.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Clay’s estranged father comes to town and the team refuses to abandon a mission to capture a dangerous war criminal after it goes sideways.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Star’s father reenters her life, stirring up all kinds of emotions for the young singer just as a huge opportunity for the girls to perform at the record label party is put into jeopardy.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Katie uses a case of lice to bond with Taylor while Greg tries to convince Oliver to go camping with him in the backyard.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The squad runs into a roadblock while investigating a drug-related homicide and the police force’s code of silence is put to the test.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU investigates a workplace shooting committed by a state-of-the-art drone in Silicon Valley.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – President Kirkman must work quickly to negotiate a new trade deal with Mexico after tensions rise following the shooting of a Mexica Citizen during a border dispute regarding trade imports.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Stan’s drug dealing business faces exposure after a string of beloved entertainers overdose on his product.

The Shannara Chronicles (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — King Ander is presented with an ultimatum as Wil and Mareth search for answers.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Ilana must navigate the cutthroat work culture of her sushi joint while struggling with seasonal affective disorder and Abbi’s mom comes to the city for a visit.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Howard Stern, Cardi B, Paul Shaffer

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lena Waithe