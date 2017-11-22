USA

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Mr. Robot demands answers as the FBI closes in and Angela tries to reverse a decision.

She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix) – Spike Lee revisits his first feature-length film with a Netflix series that expands on its characters and tells their stories in an inventive new way. Nola Darling is still a sexually free woman living her life in New York and casually dating both men and women this time around, but she’s also got friends and a life outside of her romantic pursuits. Shocking, I know.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Alliances are put to the test and castaways question who will remain loyal.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – I’ve seen this damn special hundreds of times and sh*t never gets old. Watch Charlie struggle to host a Thanksgiving dinner and Snoopy try to help him.

iHeartRadio Music Festival (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Pink, Harry Styles, Coldplay, Chris Stapleton, and The Weeknd perform at the concert in Las Vegas.

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – SNL revisits some of its best Thanksgiving-themed skits so you know that post-election Adele number is going to be in this.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Jason and the team struggle with their next assignment: bringing home an American soldier who was captured while deserting in exchange for prisoners in Gitmo.

The Shannara Chronicles (Spike, 9:00 p.m.) — In the final showdown, Wil must save the Four Lands and Wil, Mareth, and Eretria grapple with the loss of one of their own.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — When an UnSub in Miami sensationalizes his crimes by giving the local media exclusive footage, the BAU is called in to investigate.

Lights, Camera, Christmas! Inside Holiday Movie Classics (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – ABC’s giving us a little behind-the-scenes knowledge of some of our favorite holiday films.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1, 10:00 p.m.) – Snoop and Martha take Wilmer Valderrama and Tamar Braxton to Europe to eat $500 macaroons.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Denzel Washington, Allison Williams, Talib Kweli featuring Rick Ross & Yummy Bingham

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Leguizamo, Elton John

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Chris Cuomo, Tim Meadows, Kenny DeForest

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Krysten Ritter, Josh Hutcherson