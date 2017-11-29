What’s On Tonight: ‘Mr. Robot’ Ghosts Everyone And ‘Vikings’ Returns

USA

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Elliot is reeling from the murders of his friends and tries to distance himself from Darlene in order to protect her but Darlene worries Elliot’s ghosting attempt might bring Edward back.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) – Season five premieres with Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons still feuding as the Vikings continue to threaten England. With King Aethelwulf and his family still in hiding, Heahmund, the warrior bishop, must rally the Saxons to defend the realm.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, and Gwen Stefani perform at the 85th annual tree-lighting with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and we’re guessing not Matt Lauer.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Feeling overworked by their producer, Calvin and Portia start a strike which leaves Cookie scrambling to find a solution so Empire’s 20-For-20 can continue.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Betty and Veronica stage a stakeout to discover the identity of the Black Hood killer while Archie and Jughead’s friendship is put to the test.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Two more castaways get the boot.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Murray takes Adam out for a driving lesson and they learn something new about Pops in the process. Meanwhile, Erica has a hard time making friends at her school and turns down a toga party invitation.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – JJ convinces his parents to take him on a college tour but his ulterior motives are soon uncovered and he’s left recruiting a friend to get him out of trouble.

Dynasty (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The family’s Thanksgiving celebrations are ruined when Blake clashes with both Fallon and Steven.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Benson must disclose the secrets of her past to help a rape victim recall the details of one terrible, traumatic night.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – The family has some famous encounters when Phil shows a house to his musical hero, Jay finds himself serving jury duty alongside one of America’s biggest football icons, and Manny meets a big-name comedian.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Star’s jealousy finally kicks in when Noah and Alex begin spending more time together, both inside and outside of the studio and Ayanna throws a curveball, moving the showcase date up, giving everyone only two weeks to prepare.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Katie uses less-than-savory means to raise money for the Spring Gala when her fundraising comes up short and Taylor starts a revolution of her own when Greg takes her to a Revolutionary War re-enactment.

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Bruno Mars sets up at the Apollo Theater, performing with his band The Hooligans and taking to the streets of Harlem.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – A congressman is found passed out in a hotel room with a dead girl and Burgess must choose between her personal and professional lives when her boyfriend’s Fed case interferes with the team’s investigation.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — While on a secret mission to Afghanistan, President Kirkman meets with two infamous warlords and must determine whom he can trust to hand over territories to the U.S.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1, 10:00 p.m.) – Martha and Snoop recruit Kelly Rowland and George Lopez to turn Taco Tuesday into Taco Tongueday.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — PC Principal’s challenges have never been more difficult.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Ilana and Jamie battle bed bugs and Abbi finds confidence in an expensive handbag.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: James Franco, Octavia Spencer, Brooklynn Prince, BTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Boyega, Kevin Nealon

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Justin Timberlake, Carmen Yulin Cruz

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Oliver, Rachel Bloom, Will Dorsey Jr.

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Armie Hammer, Juno Temple, Charlie Puth

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Talib Kweli

Conan: Eric McCormack, Rob Riggle