USA

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – The season three finale of Mr. Robot promises to revisit the place where all of this madness began. Hopefully that means Elliot will finally be reconciling the events of his childhood but he’s got plenty to do before then.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season four ends with Cookie and Lucious concocting an elaborate plan to get rid of Diana Dubois and her family for good.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Veronica uncovers a dirty secret her family’s been keeping from her as FP and Jughead find themselves at odds thanks to Penny Peabody; Betty and Archie have a dangerous showdown with the Black Hood.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Another castaway is voted out of the game.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Beverly tries to outdo another family’s Hanukkah celebrations and Pop tries to convince Barry not to enter the school’s talent competition.

The Librarians (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) – Season four kicks off with Flynn and the Librarians teaming up with a surprising ally to stop a secret sect of the Vatican from destroying the Library of Alexandria.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Dylan takes a vow of silence to better understand what JJ goes through and Ray brokers a meeting between his girlfriend’s mother and Maya, only to realize they have a history.

Dynasty (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The family’s plans for a nice, peaceful holiday are ruined when two guests arrive unannounced bringing secrets and scandals with them.

Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Eric McCormack and Debra Messing host this look at memorable moments from the Golden Globes in order to drum up some excitement for the actual show happening next year. You know what might get people interested? Not snubbing movies and actors we loved this year. #JusticeForTiffanyHaddish

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jay’s a little miffed when Claire scores a big opportunity for their closet business and Mitchell tries to spark a romance between Pam and her ex-boyfriend in order to get her out of the house.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two’s fall finale sees relationships tested as the singers compete in the label’s showcase.

Vikings (History) – The Saxons decide to base their battle plans off Bishop Heahmund’s visions and Bjorn Ironside finds himself in a new territory where he must convince the local commander he is a trader and not a raider.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – The Otto family struggles to keep their Christmas traditions going when Doris goes into labor and Katie rushes to the hospital to be with her.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — It’s Christmas Day and President Kirkman is alerted to a group of religious extremists who refuse to evacuate when a forest fire threatens to engulf their cabin.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) – The unexpected arrival of Pope Boniface in Paris threatens De Nogaret’s carefully laid plans as Landry and Parsifal search for a killer.

Wormwood (Netflix) — Errol Morris explores a CIA conspiracy involving LSD, Cold War secrets, and the death of Army scientist Frank Olson in this new documentary from Netflix.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson (Amazon) – This new comedy is basically an ode to Jean-Claude Van Damme and his over-the-top action movies. The show follows an action star as he sheds his famous persona and resumes his real life – as a secret agent.

The Ranch (Netflix) – The Ranch returns for its second season’s midseason premiere so if you don’t mind watching a show with an alleged rapist as its star, here’s your chance. To be fair, Netflix has promised us that season three of the series won’t have said alleged rapist in it, and who knows, maybe it’ll actually be good this time?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Terry Bradshaw, Yvette Nicole Brown, John Legend, Sheila E.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Shannon, Alison Brie, Jaboukie Young-White & Jamaaladeen Tacuma

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Nick Jonas, Dennis Rodman, Jeezy featuring Tory Lanez

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sarah Paulson, Judd Apatow, Grant Morrison, Mark Guiliana

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Tim Minchin

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Satya Nadella

Conan: Owen Wilson, Noah Gardenswartz