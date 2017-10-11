What’s On Tonight: ‘Mr. Robot’ And ‘Riverdale’ Return

USA

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Season three begins with Darlene having second thoughts about coming clean and Elliot realizing he needs help with his mission.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Season two kicks off with Fred’s life hanging in the balance after the shooting at Pop’s diner. As Archie struggles to keep his emotions in check, Betty and Jughead investigate the attack and Veronica’s dad returns from prison earlier than expected.

Dynasty (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The Dynasty reboot is here and it begins with Fallon Carrington seeking revenge when her father promotes his new bride-to-be, Cristal, over her to become the COO of his global energy empire.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Cookie has a flashback to her early money troubles and life in prison when she’s denied a line of credit. Luscious begs his family to tell him how he’s wronged them in order to make amends.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – One player’s lack of social skills affects their game while another pair begin a romantic relationship.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Task Force investigates a series of police shootings while Red enlists Tom’s help in re-establishing his criminal reputation.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Coach Mellor and his brother fight and Adam and Barry each side with one of the coaches, prompting Beverly to point out to her sons that this could be them as adults.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Maya helps Jimmy take control and Ray invents a fake charity to impress his girlfriend.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — When a man is found castrated and left for dead, Rollins and Carisi uncover three female suspects with possible motives.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Mitch suspects Cam of railroading his kitchen renovation and Phil worries he’ll have a day full of bad luck after he fails to complete his daily superstitions.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Clay’s future as a SEAL is in jeopardy after he does poorly on a test and the team tries to rescue a group of researchers being held hostage in the South China Sea.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — While preparing for an upcoming TV appearance with recording artist Noah Brooks, the girls quickly learn that they will be singing backup instead of co-headlining the performance.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Greg and Katie help Oliver get over an embarrassing moment in ballet class while Anna-Kat decides to become a vegetarian.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The murder of a young Latina woman takes the investigation team into the grim world of meat processing.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team heads to Detroit to investigate why successful businessmen are being targeted by an anger-driven killer.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – President Kirkman must stop a viral pandemic from killing millions of Americans while Agent Wells uncovers information that could change the lives of the first family forever.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Professor Chaos uses Facebook to his advantage.

The Shannara Chronicles (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two premieres with Allanon uncovering a plot that could send the Four Lands into darkness.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Broad City’s animated episode airs tonight. Abbi and Ilana take some psilocybin mushrooms and have an eventful trip.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Renee Zellweger, Marc Maron, Sir Rosevelt

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Margot Robbie, Stephen Moyer, Rachel Feinstein, Daveed Diggs

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Andrew Garfield, Tracy Ullman, Wolf Parade

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Taran Killam, Japandroids, Joe Russo

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, Michelle Dockery, Charlie Puth