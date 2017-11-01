USA

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Tyrell attempts to sever ties with Elliot. Meanwhile, Darlene hopes to convince her brother that their “mission” is over in order to protect him and Angela goes rogue.

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:30 p.m.) – Edgar makes a big purchase he can’t afford and it’s all Max’s fault. Meanwhile, Jimmy hopes to fit in with the friends of a woman from his past and Gretchen goes all out to impress Boone’s ex-wife.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Cookie tries to do damage control when the truth about Lucious’ memory problem is revealed by convincing the board that he’s fine and inviting the press to cover him producing the first 20 for 20 album.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Betty starts keeping secrets from Jughead and Veronica worries about Archie’s desire for revenge as a showdown between the North and Southside draws closer.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Lack of food takes a toll on players and one castaway feels left out of the loop.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tom defies orders and continues his investigation into the suitcase while the Task Force hunts a once-dormant murder-for-hire ring.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Beverly tries to help Barry in the love department and Adam offers to make a commercial to boost business for Murray’s store but things don’t go as planned.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Dylan teams with Lafayette alumni to rebel against the school’s no-prank initiative and JJ feels pressured to date a girl at school who also has cerebral palsy.

Dynasty (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Cristal and Blake head on their belated honeymoon while Fallon confronts some old demons and Steven comes to Sammy Jo’s rescue.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Benson tries to get over her issues with Sheila and Rollins goes undercover at a high end rehab center to investigate the death of a teenage patient.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Claire throws a party for Jay and Gloria’s wedding anniversary to make up for her bad mood on the day of their nuptials and Phil plans a magic trick that makes Gloria feel self-conscious.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Clay’s tasked with delivering bad news and the team must work with Jason’s longtime rival to plan a military raid.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Ayana is quickly reminded of the tremendous pressure she is under to make her family proud when her father—a legendary music label executive—pays a visit to Midtown.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Taylor considers dating an older man as Greg and Katy go to war over Anna-Kat’s desire to keep her beloved pet pig.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Voight asks for the help of Vice Sgt. Sean McGrady in a homicide investigation but when the Sgt. turns up dead, the case takes a surprising turn.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Several women go missing in Virginia and the BAU must figure out what they all have in common in order to find them.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – President Kirkman tries to negotiate the release of a Navy ship stuck in enemy waters before a global incident can occur.

The Shannara Chronicles (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — Wil, Mareth, and Allanon travel to a dangerous territory for an answer.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ellen DeGeneres, Pink, guest host Channing Tatum

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Chris Hemsworth, Lindsey Vonn, Maroon 5 featuring SZA

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Nicole Kidman, Jonathan Groff

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Blake Shelton, Robin Thede, Anton Fig

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mila Kunis, Jim Parsons, Sam Smith

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Hillary Clinton

Conan: Kristen Bell, Frank Grillo, Beth Stelling