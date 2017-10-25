What’s On Tonight: A Familiar Face Returns On ‘Mr. Robot’

USA

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Former E Corp interim CTO Tyrell Wellick resurfaces and his comeback causes chaos.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Archie gets frustrated with the police investigation into his father’s shooting so he takes matters into his own hands (because everyone knows a teenager with a baseball bat is the only hope of solving a mysterious crime on a CW teen drama). Meanwhile, Veronica introduces her dad to Archie and Jughead starts his first day at Southside High.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – A physically tough immunity challenge takes its toll on the castaways.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Liz and the Task Force go up against a rival CIA division after Red provides information about a wanted international terrorist.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Adam and Jackie fight over their Halloween costumes and when Murray tries to play peacemaker his good intentions backfire, causing problems in his relationship with Beverly.

World Series: Game 2: Astros at Dodgers (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – The kids trip out after eating some expired Halloween candy and Kenneth agonizes over which era of Michael Jackson to dress as for Halloween.

Dynasty (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Carringtons don their best costumes for a charity gala while Cristal is forced to choose between her old family and her new one.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Carisi lands in hot water for a newspaper interview he did and a kidnapping case from years ago is reopened when the missing girl shows up in Central Park.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Tensions rise between Cam and Gloria when Jay takes too long to do his kitchen remodel. Meanwhile, Phil and Claire want to go big for Halloween but the rest of the family isn’t interested.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Jason and the SEAL team must navigate the contentious evacuation on an embassy in South Sudan when the country becomes increasingly unstable.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – The Ottos are gifted a “Boo” which is a Westport tradition of an anonymous note and goodies being left on a neighbor’s doorstep. Katie’s pretty excited about it until she finds out it was left by mistake.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — When Intelligence busts a meth lab run by gang leader Marshall Carter, they uncover a re-homing scam in which children adopted from foreign countries are abandoned and then sold online.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Shemar Moore returns tonight when Garcia needs Morgan’s help in dealing with a case that has ties to her past.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A private conversation with the president is misrepresented on the news by a senator, and the result requires Kirkman to win back the American people’s trust.

The Shannara Chronicles (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — Eretria and Mareth must work together to free a trapped Will.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Ilana visits a sex therapist and Abbi contemplates getting older after she discovers a gray hair.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kenneth Branagh, Haley Bennett, Neel Nanda

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jessica Alba, JB Smoove, Kevin Delaney

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Hugh Laurie, Gretchen Carlson, Adam Savage, Michael Stevens

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Megyn Kelly, Nathan Fielder, Colton Dunn, Sonny Emory

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Anna Wintour, Zac Posen, Everything Everything

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Conan: Paul Reiser, Abbi Jacobson, JD McPherson