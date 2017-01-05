IFC

Portlandia (IFC, 10:00 p.m.) — Season seven kicks off with Fred and Carrie taking on the men’s rights movement (and consulting with a storytelling expert). Enjoy as they seek safe spaces on the internet — Reddit doesn’t count — whine about the all-female Ghostbusters and try to jump start a men’s minority movement.

Nashville (CMT, 9:00 p.m.) — Nashville finds its new home on CMT after being canceled by ABC last year. The show’s fifth season picks up right where thing left off. It looks like Juliette survives that pesky plane crash but she doesn’t come out unscathed and the brush with death may just be enough to push her towards God (or at least gospel music). Meanwhile, Rayna has a new proposal for Deacon.

One Day at a Time (Netflix) — Netflix is bringing back the sitcom with it’s One Day at a Time revival, which drops at midnight tonight. The premise is the same as the original: a recently separated working mom just trying to take care of her two kids. This time though the leading lady 38-year-old Cuban American nurse and Afghanistan war vet named Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado).

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The first half of this combined episode has the chefs pairing up for a taste challenge and preparing a unique dinner for a charity event. Later, chef Roy Yamaguchi judges dishes that combine international cuisines.

Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight, Viola Davis talks with James Lipton about acting, recalling her early performances and achievements and reflecting on her career challenges.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Superstore is back and the gang is celebrating the new year by holding a “lost-and-found bin cleanout.” Amy scores big when she unwittingly walks away with a wad of cash and Cheyenne proves she sucks at keeping a secret.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon’s mom is back and Better Things’ Pamela Adlon guest stars in tonight’s winter premiere. Sheldon and Amy reminisce about their terrible trip to Texas and coming clean to Sheldon’s mother about their current living situation.

The Great American Baking Show (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The bakers have made it to the semi-finals where they must create 24 petit four glacé mini cakes, French crullers and the mille-feuille.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Michael recruits Chidi to help him make an important decision while Elanor discovers some surprising information about her own past.

The Great Indoors (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack takes the millennials camping and leaves them stranded in the woods in order to “test their survival skills.”

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dr. Stohl returns from his sabbatical leave; April faces a setback; and the hospital staff treat two MMA fighters who arrive to the E.R. in pretty bad shape.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bradley Whitford and Nicole Sullivan guest star as a couple of Adam’s old partying pals who decide to pay him a visit.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Tonight’s flashback episode gives us a glimpse of John and Joan’s Y2K party; Heather and Tim’s pre-Sophia parenting styles; Jen and Greg’s honeymoon; and Greg and Colleen’s first meeting.

Pure Genius (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — James’ idol turns out to be a tech guru whose micro chip factory is responsible for a cluster of respiratory cases caused by environmental contamination. Elsewhere, Zoe battles her jealousy over James’ and Nina’s relationship and Walter and Taliakha try to help a perfectly healthy man who’s lost the ability to walk.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Blacklist returns with an international terrorist investigation that may have ties at home. Meanwhile, Red chases in on a favor and Aram deals with the consequences of his girlfriend hacking into the FBI.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Mel Gibson, Fantastic Negrito

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Adam Driver, Alexa Davalos, Whitney

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jamie Foxx, Kirsten Dunst, Zoe Saldana