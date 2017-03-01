Hulu

National Treasure (Hulu) — Hulu’s latest offering is a British import starring Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane as a wash-up, beloved comedian accused of raping two women nearly forty years ago. The show’s intended to mirror some real life celebrity’s legal issues at the moment but it ends up being a commentary on the privilege of white male celebrity.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Chicago PD’s Olinsky’s family is put in jeopardy when a fire breaks out at a factory-turned-workplace and his daughter is trapped inside. The influx of victims from the scene tests the staff at Chicago Med as the fire department tries to figure out what started the blaze. Basically what we’re trying to say is that there’s another Chicago crossover happening tonight.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The team search for the arsonist responsible for the fire that left Olinsky’s daughter in critical condition.

Chicago Justice (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The premiere of the network’s latest installment in its Chicago series follows the men and women tasked with bringing criminals to justice in the city. First up is the arson suspect responsible for putting Olinsky’s daughter in the hospital.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Vigilante comes after Oliver’s position as mayor, forcing Diggle and the team to come up with a way to stop him for good as Felicity continues down her dark path with Helix.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) — In the season six premiere, a newly single woman needs help in finding the truth about a romantic liaison online but things get interesting when she has secrets of her own.

Hunted (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — In the first-season finale, the remaining teams plan their final escapes in hopes of winning $250,000.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The show pays homage to The Karate Kid tonight when Adam decides to settle his long-running feud with the other Adam Goldberg once and for all.

Modern Family (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Phil meets his new stepbrother at his father’s bachelor party while Gloria, Claire and Haley try to be open minded about a play Manny wrote for a young playwright festival.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When several young men and women become victims of seemingly random acid attacks, the BAU investigates to see if there’s a connection among the victims.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — With Roan holding Kane and Bellamy hostage, Clarke is forced to make a desperate deal to save their lives and prevent war between Polis and Arkadia.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Julia and Kady discover a potential way to stop Reynard as Quentin tries to help a friend in need and Margo and Eliot’s negotiations take a shocking turn.

When We Rise (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — In part two of this four-part mini-series, Cleve, Ken and Roma work together to fight Proposition 6, which would ban gays, lesbians, and their allies from working in California public schools in 1978. A couple of years later the AIDS epidemic hits, delivering a terrible blow to the LGBTQ community.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The girls get some shocking news as they prepare to perform at the Atlanta Next Fest.

Conan (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Diego Luna and former Mexican president Vicente Fox stop by for this special episode from Mexico City featuring an all-Mexican staff, crew, guests and studio audience. Trump definitely won’t like this.

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — David’s stuck in his own head (literally) as Syd and the rest of the crew try to figure out how to wake him up.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Harvey and Rachel help Mike overcome a huge obstacle in order to keep his dream of becoming a real lawyer alive.

The Expanse (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Earth and Mars search for answers in the aftermath of the asteroid collision.

Workaholics (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The guys swap stories about that time they competed against each other on a reality dating competition.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — We get an inside look into what it’s like to be Cricket for a day.

Man Seeking Woman (FXX, 10:30 p.m.) — Josh quickly comes to regret letting Mike host a bachelor party for him.

Jeff and Some Aliens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Jeff gets upset when his childhood friend “Sauce” isn’t as fun as he used to be, so he gives him a mind-altering chemical that resurrects his old self.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Alec Baldwin, Luke Evans, Tuxedo

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jennifer Lopez, Jeff Probst, Depeche Mode

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Patrick Stewart, Chris Colfer, Roy Wood Jr.

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amy Schumer, RuPaul, Panic! At the Disco, Vinnie Colaiuta

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Hayden Panettiere, Shirley MacLaine, Myq Kaplan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jake Tapper