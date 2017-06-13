Getty Image

Oh, Hello On Broadway (Netflix) – Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Broadway play hit Netflix today. The pair star as a couple of eccentric Upper West Side bachelors with a thing for improv comedy. It’s weird and great.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More auditions and golden buzzers and opportunities for contestants to troll the hell out of Simon Cowell.

Downward Dog (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Martin goes on a trash-eating bender after Nan leaves for New York leaving Jason to watch him at home. Hey, we’ve all been there Martin.

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – The Rosewood PD is hot on the Liars’ trail, causing the group to close ranks and Aria to make a horrifying discovery. Meanwhile, A.D. presents the gang with a choice meant to drive a wedge between the girls.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Deran weighs just how much he’s risking to get that liquor license for the bar while Smurf takes J to the desert for an old friend’s wake.

Face Off (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Season 12 kicks off with the artists being divided into two make-up effects shops to design a werewolf pack.

The Putin Interviews (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.) – Let’s see what the murderous tyrant has to say tonight, shall we?

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Paranoia ensues when Liv and Blaine consume the brains of a conspiracy theorist and investigate theories that may or may not exist.

Team Ninja Warrior (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — In the second half of the Wildcard Round, four more teams try to win and advance to the Finals.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh hosts a post-show press conference.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The qualifying rounds continue.

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Jim flies to Slovenia to visit the hometown of our current First Lady.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Band of Horses

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mark Wahlberg, Heidi Klum, Lady Antebellum

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Olivia Wilde, Eddie Izzard, Nick Cave

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kate McKinnon, Brian Tyree Henry, Janet Mock, Eric Moore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jane Krakowski, Kate Mara, Lily James, Iggy Azalea

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Selenis Leyva

Conan: Holly Hunter, Natasha Lyonne, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm