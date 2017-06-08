What’s On Tonight: The Inmates Rise Up When ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Returns

06.08.17 5 hours ago

Netflix

Orange is the New Black (Netflix) – Season five is here and with it, some big changes. After a tragic death last season, the inmates of Litchfield decide to rise up and rebel against their correctional officers and the higher ups hoping to capitalize on the privatization of the prison. The whole season takes place over a three day time period and, since this is Jenji Kohan we’re talking about, we’re pretty sure she can pull this off.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – More contestants try to guess that song and I still don’t get it. You’re an actor Jamie Foxx. You’ve got Baby Driver coming out soon. Why are you doing this?

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Andy Cohen helps more couples find true love by forcing them to trash talk each other on national television.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two begins with Camila fighting tooth and nail to rebuild her empire, Teresa brokering a deal with an odd smuggler, and Epifanio taking on a new partner he might not be able to control.

Le Mans: Racing is Everything (Amazon) – If watching 24 hours of the famous Le Mans race isn’t enough, Amazon’s offering another day’s worth of bingeing one of the greatest racing events in the world.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Will Arnett, Courtney B. Vance, Laurie Metcalf, Buckingham McVie

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Mulaney, Richard Branson, Halsey

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Joel Edgerton, Zoe Lister-Jones, Royal Blood, Jared Champion

The Late Late Show With James Corden: David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Harry Styles

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Salma Hayek

Conan: Mike Tyson, Riley Keough, Laurie Kilmartin

