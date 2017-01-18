History

Six (A&E, History, 10:00 p.m.) — The History channel’s latest drama series seeks to tell the true stories of one of America’s most elite Special Forces units — Navy SEAL Team Six. The show follows members of the unit whose mission to eliminate a Taliban leader in Afghanistan goes awry when they uncover a U.S. citizen working with terrorists.

People’s Choice Awards 2017 (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Joel McHale is set to host the 43rd annual gala that recognizes fan favorites in movies, TV and music. Blake Shelton and Fifth Harmony are scheduled to perform.

Blindspot (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — One of Jane’s tattoos leads back to Roman and a biker gang with a bad reputation but the team is hesitant to trust Roman enough to send him into the field.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jessica wants the family to settle all debts, disputes and grudges on Chinese New Year’s eve in order to ensure good fortune for the coming year and she enlists Emery to help her keep her temper in check.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Riggs and Murtaugh investigate the theft of a car containing massive amounts of cocaine from an impound lot and the case causes them to butt heads with a brilliant defense attorney: Trish Murtaugh.

Undercover Boss (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — John Fuller, CEO of the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, works undercover at his coffee chain.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Maya and Kenneth get sick, leaving Jimmy and Dylan to look after the DiMeo household and Jimmy, who offers to help Dylan by running interference between her and a boy she likes.

Frequency (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Stan works to bring Frank down as he and Raimy grow closer to catching the Nightingale.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A member of a wealthy and powerful family is accused of raping a bartender and the team’s job is made more difficult when said family closes the ranks.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Ragnar’s plan is finally realized when his sons lead the Viking army to the shores of Northumbria.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Gladys Knight is recruited to introduce the girls’ showcase as Carlotta continues to probe into Simone and Star’s past.

Blackish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Dre’s anger issues spiral out of control forcing Bow to propose therapy while Johan takes on the job of life coach to the kids.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Voight catches Rixton in a lie while the team pursues two murder suspect who seek refuge in a church and the police are blocked from entering it by the priest and parishioners.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — Abby tries to find ways to occupy her time after losing her job and gets involved in her son’s baseball team only to clash with the abrasive coach. Elsewhere, Jo puts her ex-husband in rehab and begins her own steamy relationship.

Incorporated (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — A misfired strategy puts Elena’s rescue in doubt as Ben puts his life on the line with his backup plan.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Celebrity panelists include Andy Richter; Bellamy Young; Caroline Rhea; Judy Greer; Neil deGrasse Tyson; and Skylar Astin.

Workaholics (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The guy’s sneak in a secret ingredient to help Alice’s dad market a new product.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Sam interviews author-journalist Masha Gessen. Topics include how to survive an autocracy.

Jeff and Some Aliens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Jeff acquires luxury items to impress his girlfriend by trading his life energy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bill Maher, Wendi McLendon-Covey, AFI

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: James McAvoy, Nick Offerman, Kings of Leon, Nick Valensi

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Rachel Bloom, Louie Anderson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Michael Keaton, Emily Deschanel, Neal Brennan, Leah Shapiro

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone, OK Go

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Samantha Power

Conan: Ted Danson, Gad Elmaleh, Josh Abbott Band