Powerless (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – The series premiere of this new superhero comedy begins with a woman (Vanessa Hudgens) starting her new job with a company specializing in products that make everyday citizens feel safer around damage caused by super heroes and villains that live amongst them. The show has a ton of promise and a capable cast – Alan Tudyk’s in it so that alone makes it worth a watch – but it’s still too early to tell if it will live up to its potential.

Training Day (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – CBS is giving Antoine Fuqua’s drama a reboot with this new series starring Bill Paxton. Some things have been changed from the film – most notably, it’s Paxton’s veteran white detective, Frank Rourke, that’s the bad guy and Justin Cornwell’s Kyle Craig is the rookie officer sent to spy on him. The pair also have a connection since Craig is the son of Rourke’s late partner. In the series premiere, Kyle is assigned to Frank’s unit where the old guy teaches him the way of the streets.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Meredith continues to search for Alex as Eliza begins her rocky first day at the hospital.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The season 16 finale is here and the final two chefs are tasked with working on their menus for the last dinner service after being given makeovers and meeting actor Rob Morrow.

Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo, 8:00 p.m.) – Cuba Gooding Jr. stops by to reflect on his colorful Hollywood career and talk about his turn in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Lily Sunder has been practicing black magic for over a century in the hopes of getting revenge on the group of angels who murdered her family and Sam and Dean must prevent Castiel from becoming her next victim.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Word spreads that Amy and her husband are in marriage counseling so Dina kidnaps the women for a ladies’ lunch to cheer Amy up and Cheyenne gives her a dramatic new look.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Sheldon decides to test out an MIT invention that can help read people’s emotions while Leonard tries to act excited when penny announces her brother is coming to visit.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Another comedy premiere, this time over at CBS, follows a grumpy donut-shop owner and his new employee who work in a gentrifying Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – It’s a case of bad timing when a camera crew follows a doctor for a video promoting the hospital just as a ten patient arrives with rapidly changing symptoms that stump the staff.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – After more details of Jason’s death come to light, Archie goes to Miss Grundy for answers and Cheryl tries to deal with all of the rumors surrounding her brother’s murder. Meanwhile, Betty tries to mend her friendship with Archie and make nice with Veronica as Jughead uncovers a secret about his best friend.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Things get a bit psychedelic tonight when Christy, Bonnie, Jill and Wendy accidentally eat a batch of pot-filled cookies.

My Kitchen Rules (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — David Arquette hosts the next battle, which pits Brandi Glanville and Dean Sheremet against Brandy and Ray J. The two teams must create three dishes at the same time while sharing the same kitchen.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Fitz and Abby deal with a national crisis as flashbacks to the campaign trail reveal the lengths Olivia was willing to go to in order to win.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Clementine takes a job at a car rental office; Joan gives Sophia her independence; and Greg insists on being Matt’s best man, which forces Matt to reveal the wedding plan.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Christine’s water aerobics schedule is interrupted when Chip gets arrested.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – The family faces unexpected challenges when Charlie returns home.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Keating 4 are unnerved by the scope of the DA’s investigation as Annalise struggles to hold onto her sanity while living behind bars.

Lip Sync Battle (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — Tony Gonzalez and Ray Lewis face off.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Red instructs Tom to go undercover inside his criminal organization as the team tracks an assassin who kills her prey with a fatal disease.

Nirvanna The Band Show (Viceland, 10:00 p.m.) – Two lifelong friends and roommates plan the greatest musical act in the history of the modern world in this new mockumentary on Viceland.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Charlie Weber, BJ The Chicago Kid

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kristen Stewart, Dan Rather, Big Sean

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Dr. Phil McGraw, Michael Bolton, Maren Morris

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Leslie Mann, Jeff Perry, Alex Guarnaschelli, Kenny Aronoff

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mindy Kaling, Bill Paxton

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Blair Underwood

Conan: Ken Jeong, Colin Hanks, K. Flay