Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jesse’s obsession with finding God continues to alienate Tulip and Cassidy so he suggests they take a tropical vacation, right after they finish their meeting. The proposal might go well, but Tulip’s still struggling with her feelings for Jesse and Cassidy begins to doubt Denis.

People of Earth (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – The group tries to heal after tragedy strikes as Walsh and Don begin to have reservations about their alien mission.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The top competitors from the Denver City Qualifier face off.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The episode descriptions for this show continually escalate in creepy sexism. Tonight, “a virgin arrives with a date card,” a guy is torn between the “right option” and a “more exciting option,” and a bachelor up and leaves after struggling to decide between two admirers.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – We’re down to the final eight.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Sasha Banks defends her title vs. Alexa Bliss in a SummerSlam rematch.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Roger and Hayley team up for bumper pool and Stan and Steve open up their own father-son garbage business after Stan inherits his father’s old truck.

I Hart Food (Food Network, 10:00 p.m.) – Hannah heads to Portland, Maine to catch some lobster and sample it a variety of ways.

Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – After Aubrey’s murder, Manfred and Creek discover that someone or something is killing young women in Midnight so when another local girl goes missing, Lem and Olivia join the hunt.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Olivia Culpo, Gabriel Iglesias, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Craig Robinson judge the youngest American to fly solo around the world, a four-time champion arm wrestler, and the world’s fastest ice carver.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Neil deGrasse Tyson