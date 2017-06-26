AMC

Here’s what’s worth watching tonight. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy continue their hell-raising road trip by tracking down a lead from heaven on the identity of the cowboy and why he’s so set on trying to kill them.

NBA Awards (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Drake is hosting the inaugural event in New York City honoring the best of the 2016-17 NBA season, including MVP, most improved player, top coach, top rookie, top sixth man and top defensive player.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Athletes face obstacles like the Rolling Pin and Wingnuts in a qualifying round from Daytona Beach.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Jace and Clary receive a summons from the Seelie Queen as Alec tries his best to mend fences with the Downworlders.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Vanessa Hudgens is back to guest judge auditions from New York.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Rachel goes on a one-two date with a pair of bitter rivals and the group heads to Oslo, Norway where the bachelors try to find love while rappelling down a giant Olympic ski jump.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Brock Lesnar returns to confront Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman tries to finish off Roman Reigns.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Kirsten has trouble sorting through the memories of a dead MI6 agent and Linus and Camille go on a double date, with other people.

Superhuman (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Five more contestants stop by to show their special talents which include photographic memory, recognizing bird calls, and translating backwards language.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Pharrell Williams, Chris Colfer, Vince Staples

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Michael Keaton, Zoe Kazan, Tom Shillue

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Dave Franco, Ruth Negga, James Blunt, Sam Fogarino