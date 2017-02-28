Getty Image

President Trump’s Address To Congress (ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Well this should be interesting. Donald Trump delivers an address to a joint session of Congress where he’ll try to coherently string words together to form sentences while waving his tiny hands in the air. Expect words like “fake news,” “tremendous,” “huge,” and “bad hombres” to be dropped in occasionally as he tries to convince America that the answer to all of its problems is increasing our already substantial military budget and doing away with federal agencies like the EPA and all public schools.

Taboo (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The season finale is here. It’s been eight episodes of incest, cannibalism, murder, torture, and Tom Hardy grunting his way through weird magical rituals but the action has really picked up these last few weeks and tonight, all of James Delaney’s best-laid, blood soaked plans hang in the balance as he tries to escape the murderous Prince Regent’s grasp. Seeing as there will probably be a second season of this mess, don’t expect a clean ending.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Eddie’s sticky fingers get noticed by Jessica, who accuses him of stealing her papaya, and a record store manager who accuses him of taking CDs without paying for them.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Winston suspects Ferguson is two-timing him and Jess is concerned her students don’t view her as a cool principal so she recruits Nick and “The Pepperwood Chronicles” to give her a popularity boost.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The Flash and his team try to stop Grodd and his army of gorillas from destroying Central City after they show up to Earth-1 looking for a fight.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — More blind auditions, more chances to swoon over how cute Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are together.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — Sabrina and Chip discover some shocking information about Alba as Mickey takes a stand for Ben after she suspects his school is discriminating against him.

The Real O’Neals (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Still trying to heal from his breakup with Brett, Kenny joins Pat and Jimmy at a Lonely Hearts happy hour and gets some unwanted attention from the opposite sex.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Ms. Snap tries to regain her youth after turning 31 and the copier breaks down.

The Detour (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Nate and Robin considering having another baby even as a neighbor’s get-together transforms into a surprise home-birth.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — In which Tosh samples an udder from another mother and lights a candle for female drivers.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Tim must come to terms with his own singing skills after an old Motown legend is approached to perform a jingle for a local wig company ad that Tim and Sam are producing.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Catherine Zeta-Jones, James Harden, Hank “The Knife” Knutley

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Shannon, Alicia Keys, John Mellencamp featuring Martina McBride

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Lisa Kudrow, Josh Earnest, Tony Rock

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, Dustin Lance Black, Reza Aslan, Vinnie Colaiuta

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Michelle Monaghan, Bradley Whitford, London Grammar

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Run the Jewels

Conan: Martin Short, Natalie Zea, the Pretty Reckless