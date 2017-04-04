Fox

Prison Break (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Prison Break is back and we’ve got some questions. With Michael apparently alive and imprisoned in Yemen, it’s up to Lincoln, Sucre, Sara, C-Note and T-bag to engineer his escape and figure out what the hell happened to him in the seven years since his supposed death.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – In the season two finale the Legends must break the cardinal rule of time travel in order to repair their ship and destroy the Spear of Destiny.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – McGee must help a vice admiral whose laptop has been infected with ransomware, putting his personal information at risk.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Jess considers coming clean about her feelings for Nick just as he gets ready to meet with a book publisher. Elsewhere, Schmidt and Cece get some big news and Aly helps Winston reunite with an important person in his life.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Brick convinces Axl to let him hang out at college over the weekend to go to a party. Frankie tries to convince Sue to dish about her latest crush.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More knockout rounds.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – A recap of that epic Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt showdown at Wrestlemania.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – When Taylor begins to develop a habit of quitting school classes, Greg challenges Katie to learn French in order to set a good example.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) – With Mickey and Alba out on a gambling binge, Jimmy, Chip and Sabrina battle it out for control of the house.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull and Chunk’s friendship is tested when Bull defends the prime suspect in the murder of Chunk’s fashion mentor, a model-turned-designer who was killed during her own runway show.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – When Jessica comes down with a bad case of the flu, Louis and the boy decide to splurge on a PPV wrestling match she would never approve of.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Season three kicks off with Liv discovering there are more zombies living in Seattle than she previously believed and that a private military contractor is employing a small zombie army that is preparing for the day humans learn of their existence.

Trial & Error (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Josh’s boss from New York comes down to check in on him and ends up revealing a giant hole in the case, prompting Larry to take matters into his own hands. Later, Josh’s boss decides to take over the case after it begins to receive national attention and tries to convince Larry to plead insanity.

Imaginary Mary (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Mary discovers parenting is really hard after Ben asks Alice to help him with her first mom-like task: picking up Bunny from dance class.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Severide’s father pays an unexpected visit and Dawson and Brett take on a new trainee and Hermann deals with family issues.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – With Hydra in control and the world gone nuts, Daisy and Simmons are the team’s only hope for survival.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — After the team uncover a link between an international drug ring and the police department, Lasalle must investigate his former partner.

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Stan thinks he’s falling in love but Philip suspects something darker is going on as he and Elizabeth learn upsetting news about a past operation.

The Detour (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Nate tries to save his job by landing a new customer, with the family in tow.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh discusses Star Wars with an intergalactic geek and watches animals experiment on each other.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Tim and Sam struggle to come up with a catchy slogan for a department store that caters to husky boys.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Pierce Brosnan, Jenny Slate, Dustin Lynch

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Blake Shelton, Scott Eastwood

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Louis C.K., Ernie Johnson Jr., Father John Misty

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ice T, Freida Pinto, Julio Torres, Jonathan Mover

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Claire Danes, Christine Baranski, Jack McBrayer, Zara Larsson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chelsea Handler