AMC

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Norman takes Dave Chappelle on a ride through Lowcountry as they trek from South Carolina to Georgia.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – A new neighbor proves to be a bit of a smelly problem at the garage while Walter gets a lesson in listening when the team tracks a device that can prevent a nuclear meltdown through the Los Angeles sewers.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another elimination takes place as the couples perform some trio dancers with past contestants and winners of the show.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin and Vanessa find themselves locked in a toy store after hours when their business pitch to serve as the store’s new security firm gets sidetracked.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Lucifer races to Vegas with Ella in tow after finding out his ex-fake-wife Candy has gone missing and Chloe is left pissed when she finds out he’s taken off on her birthday.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Alex and Maggie make a life-changing decision about their relationship as Lena fields some heat after the lead bomb she made to save National City from the Daxamites ends up poisoning some school children.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The knockout rounds continue but this time, the artists will each select their own song to perform individually, while their competitor watches and waits.

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) – The first of this two-part series explores 50 years of the iconic magazines through interviews and behind-the-scenes stories.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Franco’s assigned babysitting duty when a video of Randy being super aggressive during a traffic stop makes the rounds.

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Blink makes a decision about her future as Lauren teams up with a useful mutant and Thunderbird investigates the Sentinel Services’ role in what happened to his friend.

Valor (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Nora makes a choices that angers Gallo while he puts himself in harm’s way for the sake of the mission.

9JKL (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Harry and Judy spoil Andrew after he lands a television gig which really pisses Eve off.

Living Every Day: Luke Bryan (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – A lot of people like Luke Bryant I guess so Robin Roberts has traveled to Tennessee to talk to the guy about boring sh*t.

The Brave (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team heads to Paris for a mission connected to Amir’s past which leads them to learning more about their newest member and what might have brought him to them.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Idris Elba, Carlos Correa & Daniella Rodriguez, Brad Paisley & John Fogerty

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Josh Gad, Lawrence O’Donnell, Derek DelGaudio

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ellen Pompeo, John Leguizamo, Jhene Aiko, Nathan Davilmar

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Matt LeBlanc, William H. Macy, Bobby Moynihan, Hailey Baldwin, Weezer

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sen. Jeff Flake, Tig Notaro

Conan: Stephen Colbert, Rod Man