ABC

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Scandal returns for its final season tonight and, just 100 days into Mellie’s presidency, we’ve got ourselves a full-blown international incident that only Olivia Pope can squash. Meanwhile, Quinn struggles to find clients for the firm.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two begins with Vanessa and the group delving deep into the world of vampires and discovering more about her lineage, the Rising, and the survival of humankind.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Bruce gets on Penguin’s radar in a bad way. Gordon travels to Miami to convince Carmine Falcone to help him fight Penguin and ends up returning to Gotham with Falcone’s daughter.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Harper Avery arrives at the hospital which puts Bailey on edge and Amelia tries to manage a secret.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Now that they’re rooming together, Jonah begins investigating Garrett’s past and Amy worries about Dina’s anxiety.

iHeartRadio Music Festival (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Big Sean, and DJ Khaled perform during the second night of the festival.

Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The New England Patriots face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason try to band together to fight Michael, who decides to approach his big problem from a different angle.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Grace and Karen go through a crisis that reveals their true feelings for each other while Will and Jack have trouble dating younger men.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — After the crew saves a stranded ship and its attractive captain, Ed becomes smitten with the Orville’s new guest, while Kelly suspects all is not what it seems.

Great News (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Katie and Greg’s office competition heats up and Carol sees it as an opportunity to push them closer together.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Sam gets sick and has a hard time processing her feelings for Robin.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — After learning the school fire wasn’t an accident, Chief Boden turns up the pressure to investigate the cause of the fire that trapped his wife.

Ghost Wars (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – A troubled medium intent on escaping his Alaskan town is forced to stay when an earthquake awakens the forces of Hell.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The Keating 4 struggle to rebuild their ruined reputations and Annalise meets with a former client.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jeff Bridges, Isla Fisher, Steve Aoki featuring Gucci Mane

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Taraji P. Henson, Desus & Mero, Miley Cyrus

Late Night With Stephen Colbert: Morgan Freeman, Grace Gummer, Nathan McIntosh

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kerry Washington, Method Man, New Politics, Gene Hoglan

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Michael Fassbender, Ana De Armas, Jack Hanna

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kenya Barris

Conan: Jared Leto, Dr. Dale Stuckenbruck, Kane Brown