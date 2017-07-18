USA



Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two premieres with Bob and his wife Julie narrowly escaping a terrorist attack and joining his former unit in Germany. Meanwhile, FBI Agent Nadine Memphis takes a job in Washington with Patricia Gregson.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Owen and Steve navigate budding romance – with other people – and Jess and Todd attempt to use unconventional means to buy passage on the pirate ship.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Chris Hardwick joins the panel for the first round of judge’s cuts.

The Fosters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Callie gets control of her life and starts taking art classes at a local college while Jesus distances himself from the family.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — WWE champion Jinder Mahal brings the Punjabi Prison to Smackdown, looking to intimidate Randy Orton.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Nicky and J draw closer together after tragedy as the guys help Smurf eliminate Javi. Baz uncovers new information about Catherine’s disappearance.

Rare – Creatures of the Photo Ark (PBS, 9:00 p.m.) — National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore attempts to document all the Earth’s species. He begins in Madagascar and the Florida Keys where he investigates the “key deer.” Whatever the hell that is.

The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) – Season 30 kicks off with 30 new competitors in Cartagena, Colombia, to compete for $1,000,000 in the most conniving and deceitful season yet. And that’s saying something.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane begins a fling with someone known as “pinstripe guy” but the romance fizzles when she learns he’s writing a rebuttal to her article.

Ink Master (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — Shops crumble as the tension between teammates intensifies.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh enjoys summer pool parties and gets a visit from Denim Danger.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The Cut rounds are here and ballerina Misty Copeland is serving as a guest judge.

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Jim takes a serious look at climate change and how humans have f*cked up Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Caitlyn Jenner, Finn Wittrock, Brett Young

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jada Pinkett Smith, Dane DeHaan, Rita Ora, Dave Davies

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Keegan-Michael Key, Cillian Murphy, Matteo Lane

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Patrick Stewart, Alison Brie, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Matt Johnson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson