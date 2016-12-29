What’s On Tonight: ‘South Park’ And ‘Homeland’ Marathons

South Park Mini Marathon (Comedy Central, 8:00 p.m.) — If you’re just now tuning into the South Park marathon on Comedy Central, you’ll probably catch the beginning of season 17 and the season 19 finale. (The network’s been airing reruns of the show for the past few days.) Tonight, the gang takes on goth kids, gun control and PC Principal.

Homeland Marathon (Showtime, 10:00 a.m.) — You know the best part about after-holidays TV? It gives you the chance to catch up on all the shows you haven’t watched this year. In case you’re really behind on Homeland, tonight’s the night to get caught up on season two.

NBA Basketball: Celtics at Cavaliers (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s Boston at Cleveland in this Eastern Conference meeting.

Project Runway (Lifetime, 8:00 p.m.) — Tim Gunn hosts a special look-back at season 15 with the designers gathering to settle some scores and resolve some unfinished business.

Chopped (FOOD, 9:00 p.m.) — It’s a “back to nature” themed episode when the chefs are tasked with preparing dishes featuring items hunters and foragers might use.

Titanic: Mysteries at the Museum (Travel, 9:00 p.m.) — Host Don Wildman investigates the Titanic’s sinking and how it could’ve been avoided.

The Selection: Special Operations Experiment (History, 10:00 p.m.) — Participants engage in a stealth-and-concealment exercise that has them camouflaging themselves to evade detection by the instructors. Those “captured” suffer unimaginable consequences.

Top Chef (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — The chefs must first work in a dark kitchen to make biscuits and, later, toil through the night to prep a whole hog and three side dishes for 150 barbecue fans.

