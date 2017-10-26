Netflix

Stranger Things (Netflix) – The Duffer Brothers are bringing us back to Hawkins and it seems like sh*t’s about to really hit the fan. Will’s back home after his adventure in the Upside Down but the kid’s experiencing some disturbing visions and strange side effects that don’t bode well. Meanwhile, Eleven is still missing and since homegirl’s really their only chance of defeating the Demogorgon set on destroying the town, finding her should be top of the priority list.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon and Bullock are hot on a serial killer who has been assassinating cops and dressing his victims in the severed heads of pigs as his signature mark. You know, your basic serial killer sh*t.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Owen and Megan heal old wounds as the events leading up to her kidnapping in Iraq are revealed in a flashback.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Sam tries to help Jack learn to control his powers while Dean and Jody protect the granddaughter of a psychic killed by a wraith with a taste for her kind.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Amy and Garrett create trouble when they set Jonah up using a dating app and Glenn and Dina are forced to do damage control when they find a dead body in the store.

Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) — Adam Gase’s Dolphins ride a three-game win streak into the first of three straight prime-time contests.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Michael and Janet race to fix a glitch in the neighborhood before everyone else takes notice.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Mellie prepares for the upcoming Nuclear Summit with President Rashad and Prime Minister Nazari while QPA takes on a surprising client.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Vanessa has a run in with a group of vampires who use gruesome methods to hunt their prey.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jack hits the jackpot and Grace lands a huge client when she agrees to decorate a string of boutique hotels for a picky business mogul.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Ed sends a team led by Kelly to a planet similar to Earth in order to find two missing Union anthropologists but things get tricky when they discover how the society’s government chooses to punish law breakers.

Great News (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Katie attends a hip Halloween party in New York in order to impress her friends back in Jersey while Chuck tries to convince Carol that the show’s new piece of equipment is possessed.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – A blackout causes panic and forces Sam to lay down the law in her relationships.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Casey and Severide collide after Casey argues with him over the best way to save a teenager entangled in barbed wire. Casey looks to Boden for help, but realizes that he will have to fix the situation by himself.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Bonnie goes to extreme lengths to get to the bottom of Annalise’s new case.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Susan Sarandon, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, ODESZA

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kelly Ripa, Jim Jefferies, Cole Swindell, Stokley

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Julianne Moore, Jermaine Fowler, Fleet Foxes

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Liev Schreiber, Cheryl Hines, Mikey Day, Sonny Emory

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dustin Hoffman, Kenneth Branagh, Jordan Spieth

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Miles Teller, Jason Hall

Conan: Elijah Wood, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Paul Weller