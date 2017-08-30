USA

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Donna receives a surprising offer and Harvey and Mike scramble to handle an impossible situation with some outside help.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – A new detective shows up when a pile of bones is discovered in the woods. As Ambrose tries to maintain control of the case, Cora delves deeper into her memories in order to discover more about the man in the mask.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Seven of the 12 acts move forward to the semifinals tonight.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another Power of Veto competition takes place.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The top nine are tasked with cooking a favorite family breakfast using Nutella as an ingredient. Later, the top eight cook fresh fish at Big Bear Lake.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Harris uncovers a deadly secret while Grace and Darius seek answers from the President.

Marlon (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Marlon tries to teach his kids a lesson in appreciation. Later, Marlon is stunned to learn that Ashley is treating herself to breast augmentation surgery for her birthday.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Grace battles for Arthur’s soul with the help of a mysterious ally and Slink throws the ultimate mayhem party.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Franklin shoulders the high cost of his business and Teddy’s mental state deteriorates as his situation worsens.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Kelsey rescues Lauren and worlds collide when Liz is drawn into the Upper East Side way of life.

The Lowe Files (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Rob Lowe gets to the bottom of what triggers fear with the help of a psychologist and visits a prison notorious for its history of executions by hanging.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: James Blake