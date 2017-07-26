What’s On Tonight: A Challenge Is Issued On ‘Suits’

USA

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Rachel’s leadership is challenged by a rebellious associate as Mike rakes in some new business and Louis and Harvey try to navigate new dynamics within the firm.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s time for another Power of Veto competition.

Great Hammerhead Invasion: Sharkopedia Edition (DSC, 8:00 p.m.) – Shark experts head out to a tiny island in the Bahamas to figure out why a massive amount of great hammerhead sharks are migrating there.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with an amazing contortionist, a 72-year-old pole dancer from China, an inflatable-theater performer, a world champion trick roper, and an 81-year-old dance machine showing off their skills.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 15 chefs compete in another mystery-box challenge in which they randomly select a different body part of a cow and use it as the main ingredient of a dish.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis (Comedy Central, 9:00 p.m.) – James visits with gang members in an effort to understand the social issues that push them to a life of crime.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Darius races to put his plan to stop the asteroid into motion before the government succeeds in shutting him down while Grace is faced with a tough decision that could have life or death consequences for millions of people.

Signed (VH1, 9:00 p.m.) — Rick Ross, the-Dream, and Lenny S bring the hottest up-and-coming hip-hop and R&B artists to Atlanta in the series premiere of this musical competition that ends with one act getting signed to a major record label.

The Carmichael Show (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — When Maxine brings her sister to meet the Carmichaels, Bobby reveals that they’ve previously met under unexpected circumstances which causes the family to confront some hard truths.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Justin Hartley from NBC’s This Is Us stops by to help Gordon in the kitchen and (probably) make us bawl like little babies.

The Lost Cage (DSC, 9:00 p.m.) — Underwater cameraman Devon Massyn and a team of explorers decide to float in a one-of-a-kind shark cage, 500 miles into the Gulf of Mexico, acting as human lures in the open ocean.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Slink unleashes a demon to exact some revenge and help him take control.

Broadchurch (BBC, 10:00 p.m.) – New information causes the agents to reevaluate everything they think they know about the case.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Lucia and Gustavo reunite in the aftermath of the previous night as Franklin and Deon decide what to do with their thief and Teddy does what he has to in order to protect the CIA.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza’s search for a new romance author brings her closer to Charlie.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Sam investigates the Trump administration’s newest member.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Boyega, Rhett & Link, Kygo & Ellie Goulding

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Michael Moore, Sutton Foster, 6LACK

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jim Gaffigan, Fall Out Boy, Brad Wilk

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Al Gore, Laura Linney, Mr Eazi

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Charlize Theron