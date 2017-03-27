CW

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – A bounty is put on Supergirl’s head which attracts some pretty nasty aliens who attack National City in order to take her out. Meanwhile, Alex and Maggie run into Maggie’s ex-girlfriend and Hank receives some interesting orders from President Marsdin.

Bates Motel (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – A special guest checks into the motel as Sam and Madeline face a crossroads in their marriage and Dylan deals with some devastating news.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The season’s first elimination is here but first the contestants must dance the cha cha, Viennese waltz, paso doble, fox-trot and jive.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Alicia Keys and DJ Khaled create unprecedented battle arrangements and Adam Levine shows tough love to bring out the best in two artists as the battle rounds continue.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – With under a week to go until Wrestlemania, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg meet in the ring face-to-face one final time.

Young & Hungry (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Josh and Gabi volunteer to dog-sit for a celebrity chef who Gabi admires and Elliot’s promise to Sofia and Yolanda for VIP tickets to a Beyoncé concert falls through, so he tries to convince them that they attended the show and can’t remember it.

Baby Daddy (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) – Riley ruins Ben’s no-strings-attached hookup while Danny gets into a wrestling match with an old friend who is a professional wrestler after learning he may have a past with Bonnie.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane wants to get back into the dating game so she enlists Petra and Rafael’s help and Alba tries her hand at being an independent woman.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When Randy’s mom comes to town, Franco encourages Arthur to go out on his first date in years.

APB (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – When Brandt’s old service buddy accused of assaulting a customer at a bar where he’s a bouncer, Goss decides to do some investigating into the guy’s past.

The Great Indoors (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Jack’s old nemesis, a former magazine staffer turned famous outdoor reality TV host, returns to guest edit the magazine and ends up convincing the millennial’s to ditch their journalistic integrity.

Taken (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Bryan’s left vulnerable on a mission when Asha’s trust in Elena proves to be misplaced.

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The show takes on fake news tonight as Owen investigates some false reports as the team’s newly appointed leader gets acquainted with protocol.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Scarlett Johansson, Richard Dreyfuss, Dan White

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Jay Chandrasekhar, Aimee Mann

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Craig Ferguson, Rachel Dratch, George Saunders

The Late Late Show With James Corden: J.J. Redick, Scott Bakula, Pete Holmes, MisterWives

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: John Singleton

Conan: Dax Shepard, Michael Pena, Kaitlin Olson, Gary Clark Jr.