CW

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The huge superhero crossover is finally here and everything kicks off on Supergirl with Barry and Iris’ wedding bringing the gang together. Of course, the happy nuptials get interrupted by villains from Earth-X so Green Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and White Canary must lead their teams into battle to save the world. No pressure.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Oliver fights his evil doppelgänger from Earth-X as Supergirl takes on her dark counterpart Overgirl.

CMA Country Christmas (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Reba McEntire hosts the annual celebration from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry with performers including Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, and Little Big Town.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin goes undercover as a janitor at a local car dealership for his latest security job and somehow manages to become the top salesman of the month.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 11 artists perform tonight.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Adam and Andi decide to go on strike when the kids refuse to do their chores.

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Norman and photographer Patrick Hoelck ride around Hawaii taking in local customs like fishing, ukuleles and exploring volcanoes.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Franco finds himself in a bit of a jam after firing Arthur’s offensive flour supplier.

9JKL (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — After Harry gets sick, Josh accompanies Judy on a pre-planned anniversary spa getaway where everyone believes the two are a couple.

Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Kirkman deep dives into how the 9/11 attacks changed the course of comic book writing.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Cabe’s looming trial date leaves the team in chaos and Paige tries to help Walter navigate his feelings about his father figure’s possible jail stint.

A Very Pentatonix Christmas Special (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Pentatonix celebrates the holiday season with help from Jennifer Hudson and Jay Leno.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — As part of St. Bonaventure hospital’s international humanitarian program, the team takes on the case of a young boy from the Congo who has severe congenital heart anomalies and Shaun struggles with his budding romantic relationship with the girl next door.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Martin Short, Gina Rodriguez, Spoon, Victor Wooten

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ice-T, Michael Showalter, Midland, Will Dorsey Jr.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Esther Perel

Conan: Ozzy & Jack Osbourne, Angela Kinsey, Ivan Decker