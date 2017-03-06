CW



Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Alex and Kara realize they must break the rules in order to save Jeremiah, stop a string of alien kidnappings and foil a new Cadmus plot. In order to get Snapper Carr to run a story that would help her stop Cadmus, Kara agrees to set up an interview between Snapper and Supergirl.

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Nick must face the 19 women he sent home in his quest for love on the show while Rachel, the next Bachelorette, provides insight on how she plans to handle her search for love.

24: Legacy (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Amira’s plan is almost complete as the team closes in on a new lead.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Valentine’s plan for the Soul Sword begins with an attack on the New York Institute. As the Shadowhunters act fast to save their loved ones, the Downworlders put their own plan in motion to stop Valentine and it includes capturing Clary.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Nick takes the final three women on dates that include visiting a reindeer farm and participating in a Polar Bear Plunge.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — More blind auditions. Yay.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Franco feels determined to prove himself at the donut shop when Arthur reluctantly takes a day off so that Randy and Fawz can show him how to have some fun.

APB (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Gideon comes under fire for his plans for district as he and Martinez investigate a cold case with new technology.

Bates Motel (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) — Medeline reaches out to Norman as he offers Chick help with a project and Romero makes his move.

Humans (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) –Karen and Pete delve deeper into the Seraphim investigation and Mia and Ed grow closer.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1, 10:00 p.m.) — 50 Cent and Bella Thorne take a trip with Martha and Snoop to Old Italy, as they cook up pizzas.

Taken (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Bryan’s first field mission results in a tragic death. Later: the team discover that government officials have been skimming off of refugee funds, which also leads Christina to reconnect with a long lost love.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Emma Watson, Ian Somerhalder, Lady AnteBell Biv DeVoe (mashup of Lady Antebellum and Bell Biv DeVoe)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anderson Cooper, Judd Apatow, Jidenna

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Patrick Stewart, Rupert Grint, Dan Stevens, New Kids on the Block

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jennifer Lopez

Conan: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nasim Pedrad, Sinkane