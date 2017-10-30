CBS

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two premieres with Franco struggling to make his college dreams come true and Arthur facing off against a new business competitor who parks her organic food truck right in front of the shop.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Lucifer and Chloe investigate the death of a food chemist and in their search for the killer, they face off against criminal defense attorney Charlotte Richards – you know, the woman Satan’s mother once inhabited.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The couples perform some spooky Halloween numbers including team dances before one pair gets eliminated.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kyle gets back into the dating game as Kevin goes on a road trip with Chale to retrieve Kendra’s treasured owl-shaped cookie jar after he accidentally sold it.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Kara investigates a secretive new group whose leader has a connection to Supergirl and J’onn confesses a secret.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Kelly Clarkson serves as a key adviser and is on hand to work with all of the coaches and their teams as the “knockout rounds” begin.

9JKL (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Josh doesn’t want Judy having a spare key to his apartment but that plan backfires when’s he gets locked out.

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Blink confronts Dreamer while Jace throws all the power of the Sentinel Services into finding the Mutant Underground Way Station and we finally find out why he’s so set on destroying all of mutant kind.

Valor (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — While the Shadow Raiders prepare for the next step in their mission, Nora struggles to get her demons under control and Gallo realizes that his relationship with Anna might be putting her in jeopardy.

Me, Myself & I (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Young Alex works with Young Darryl on an invention for a school project while Mid-life Alex leaves his partnership with his friend for a new career opportunity.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1, 10:00 p.m.) — Diddy, Usher, and La La Anthony help Martha and Snoop cook with booze but someone imbibes a bit too much.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Walter tries to take an interest in Paige’s hobbies to improve their relationship while the team locates a “ghost ship” on a deadly collision course.

The Brave (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Noah and Hannah venture outside the office to gain new intel and McG makes a connection in Spain that leads to the apprehension of a wanted spy.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun and Claire devise an experimental procedure to save the life of a young groom, but his family must work together for the surgery to work.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Mila Kunis, Shaquille O’Neal, Aisha Tyler, Ty Dolla $ign featuring YG

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Blake Shelton, Andrea Martin

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Billy Eichner, Anna Camp, Weezer

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Heidi Klum, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Imagine Dragons, Anton Fig

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Miles Teller, Whitney Cummings, Fergie

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ta-Nehisi Coates

Conan: Anna Faris, Nathan Fielder, Dhani Harrison