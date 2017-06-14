Syfy

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Syfy’s giving us another dystopian series but this one sounds pretty f*cking gruesome. Arthur Bailey is the last good cop among a horde of corrupt officials living in desolate downtown Los Angeles but, he gets dragged into a race where the cars run on human blood and the last one to cross the finish line loses their head (literally).

Fargo (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Nikki tries to save her own skin by negotiating a deal and Emmit has a long overdue sit down with Gloria.

Little Big Shots (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season two ends with some fan favorites returning including a four-year-old worship leader, a singer from Wales, a piano player, an Internet sensation, a magician, and a brick-breaking karate kid.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The chefs take on the first mystery box challenge of the season which involves preparing a dish with popular ingredients on most home cooks’ shopping lists.

The Carmichael Show (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jerrod survives a shooting and fights back against his family when they try to baby him and label him a victim, but things get complicated when the police become involved.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Katy Perry, Max Greenfield, and Kal Penn stop by to help judge dishes made by friends and family members competing for a cash prize.

The Putin Interviews (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.) – Is this over yet?

Nobodies (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Larry, Rachel, and Hugh are thrilled to finally meet the comedy film director Paul Skidmore, but horrified when he brings along his muse: Melissa McCarthy.

