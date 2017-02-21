FX



Taboo (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – James finds himself in the Tower and at the mercy of the East India Company (and the Crown) following the death of Winter. Whether he truly murdered the girl in a drunken haze or not is still in question as is the fate of James’ plan now that he’s in shackles.

The Detour (TBS, 10:00/10:30 p.m.) – The season two premiere sees the family picking up and moving (again), this time from Syracuse to the Big Apple after Nate gets a new job in New York City. Later, Robin’s ex invites her out clubbing, sparking Nate’s jealousy.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Sam’s new political boyfriend suspects he’s a gigolo while Tim and his wife take a page from Sam’s new lifestyle and try role-playing.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Torres teaches the agents how to pickpocket while Bishop becomes hell-bent on seeking revenge for the murder of her boyfriend after Gibbs and the team find a new lead in the Chen case.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Nick and Schmidt plan a relaxing day trip for Jess, who’s nervous about starting her new principal gig, as Cece helps Winston finalize his divorce from Rhonda while getting caught in a series of pranks between him and Aly.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Grodd makes his return tonight as Barry and the team travel to Earth-2 to rescue Harry from Gorilla City. While there, they are captured and brought to the big hulking ape who asks for their help in stopping Solovar, the leader of Gorilla City, from invading Earth-1.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Brick pens a Scottish rap musical and Mike convinces Dr. Goodwin to lie to Frankie about his toothache.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Gregg starts a friendship with a fellow history buff but Katie disapproves after discovering the man’s wife is her nemesis.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — Alba and Sabrina try to teach Ben the importance of responsibility as Mickey deals with her unwanted admirers’ attempts to thwart her new romance.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bull goes up against Diana again in a manslaughter case but this time, it’s her client that’s antagonizing him.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Rip-Hunter has now officially joined the Dark Side and the Legends chase him back to King Arthur’s Camelot where they join forces with the Knights of the Round Table to prevent him from obtaining a shard of the Spear of Destiny.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Louis and the boys launch an investigation to discover Grandma’s true age in order to buy her a new wheelchair and Jessica befriends Marvin’s ex-wife in order to settle the rift between her and Honey.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Randall and William go on a road trip to Memphis where Randall learns more about his biological father’s past.

Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – A tragic loss creates a rift between Booth and Brennan and the sudden appearance of an ex-boyfriend doesn’t help matters.

The Real O’Neals (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Shannon selects VP Murray for a special role in her confirmation, leading Eileen to question how quickly her own relationship with Murray is moving.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Boden fights to keep his team together ad members of Firehouse 51 are reassigned to stations around the city thanks to the new chief.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team battles against some major trust issues following LMD’s invasion of S.H.I.E.L.D.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Some painful memories are brought back for Wade following a murder on a street car.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Ms. Feldman gets a new job to make ends meet and Ms. Watson notices romance between two students.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh invites a blind film critic to his Oscars party and meets the fallen hero of a hotel pool jumping.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Will Forte, Milo Ventimiglia, Future

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Joe Scarborough, Yvette Nicole Brown

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Gwen Stefani, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Tove Lo, Andres Forero

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Trevor Noah, Laverne Cox, Luke Wilson, Noah Cyrus

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Trevor examines the transition of power between the Obama and Trump administrations.