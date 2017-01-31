FX

Taboo (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – James goes to some extreme lengths to protect his business after being blacklisted. As he pits the Crown, the East India Company and the Americans against each other, he’s also busy planning a gunpowder heist with his faithful servant and newly-minted step-mother and raping his sister with his weird Jedi mind powers and blood-fueled rituals. And he’s probably doing all of this sans pants.

Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2017 (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah count down the most popular TV commercials of all time and take a look at how those expensive TV spots get made.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – A bounty hunter with vibe powers arrives in Central City to escort H.R. back to Earth-19 to stand trial for his crime. (Fun fact: inter-dimensional travel is actually illegal on Earth.) H.R goes willingly but of course Barry and Cisco have other plans and when they discover the only way to free H.R. is to challenge said bounty hunter to a fight to the death, Cisco throws his name in the ring.

The Mick (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Pembertons plan to restore their family name by making an appearance at the country club but their plans go awry when Mickey gets into it with a bunch of snobby housewives and Chip gets kicked off the golf course.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Before the Legends rescue Rip they have to locate the Spear of Destiny and Stein thinks he has the perfect person to help in the search. Meanwhile, Malcom Merlyn and Damien Darhk realize that Thawne is pitting them against each other.

Teen Wolf (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) – Scott gathers his pack to face off against Douglas in a final showdown.

Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – A tutor responsible for educating some wealthy, well-to-do pupils turns up dead and the suspect list includes some angry parents and a roommate with a criminal history.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team race to save two agents being hunted during a search for the Darkhold book.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Mrs. Adler moves into a tiny house with her husband; Ms. Cannon’s jewelry shop goes under and Ms. Watson and Ms. Snap try to boost her spirits; Ms. Feldman fakes a lesson; and Ms. Bennigan struggles with a student.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jamie Dornan, Adam Scott, Tucker Beathard

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Dakota Johnson, Colin Hanks, UB40

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Josh Groban, Rachael Ray, Japandroids

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Robert De Niro, Lauren Ash, Asa Butterfield, Kenny Aronoff

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Johnny Galecki, Sting

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Anthony D. Romero

Conan: Timothy Olyphant, Russell Wilson, Nathan Macintosh