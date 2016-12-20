CW

Terry Crews Saves Christmas (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The CW has recruited Terry Crews to front this week-long holiday special. Each episode sees Crews visiting a “hopeless holiday enthusiast” and, along with a team of design and food experts, teaching them how Christmas should really be done. He’s basically the spirit animal of Christmas this year.

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Tony Bennett celebrates his 90th birthday the only way one of the most famous singers in history can — with a television special. Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Elton John, Diana Krall, k.d. lang, Rufus Wainwright and Stevie Wonder come out to pay tribute to the legend in song ,and Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Kevin Spacey and Bruce Willis will also be on hand to share a few words.

Michael Bublé Sings and Swings (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Michael Buble — that Canadian angel who can sing the sh*t out of a Christmas song — performs some of his greatest hits and favorite jazz numbers from across the pond.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — WWE champion AJ Styles and potential challenger James Ellsworth take up most of the spotlight tonight.

Good Behavior (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Letty tags along with Javier to his family reunion where she poses as his girlfriend in order to dig into his past. It works, because she soon discovers his most guarded secret, but it’s not something she expected.

Scream Queens (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Brock performs a risky surgery to save Dean Munsch as the Green Meanie enacts a final plan for revenge.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode features a look back at some of the biggest sport stories of 2016 including an examination of the IOC; the challenges faced by female sports reporters; and a profile of broadcaster Craig Sager.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Bob Lee goes looking for a former instructor he thinks can help him find the real shooter as Nadine interrogates Payne and Isaac begins to feel out of his depth.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Matthew McConaughey, Janelle Monae, Sylvan Esso

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Bruce Springsteen, David Duchovny, Bryan Cranston

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Michael Fassbender, David Remnick, Craig Finn

Conan: Megan Mullally, Steve Ballmer, David Gborie