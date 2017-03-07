FX

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The Americans returns tonight for its fifth season — not its last so quit freaking out already. One of the best shows on TV finally gets its prime time slot on Tuesday now that FX has even more dramatic programming to schedule (thank you, Legion). The new season kicks off with Philip and Elizabeth struggling with a new strain on their marriage after they’re tasked with solving Mother Russia’s food shortage crisis while their daughter Paige begins to learn more about the family business. This show has always been good but now it feels newly-relevant and if we’ve got to hear about Russia every day anyway, I’d much rather tune into this spy drama than the local news.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — McGee’s apartment gets trashed after a robber comes looking for a valuable object hidden by the last tenant, who just so happens to be a convicted criminal.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry and Iris’ relationship is threatened by a dangerous secret as Wally hides his visions of Savitar from Barry and the team.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Frankie receives an odd comment from a fellow mom which causes her to investigate certain family members while Sue learns that Lexie has a crush on Axl.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Another night of blind auditions.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Katy stops micromanaging the family in order to prove a point but that point gets lost when they end up doing just fine without her.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A state governor is killed along with the owner of a skydiving company during a jump and Bull is enlisted to find out who sabotaged the jump.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Rip is captured which forces the Waverider to crash and leaves the Legends stranded 70 million years in the past. Nate and Maya grow closer as they try to figure out a way to repair the ship while Rory, Jax and Sara enter Rip’s mind to get the “good” version of him back. What they find in there is not pretty.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Huangs host a couple’s game night but Jessica’s competitiveness ends up ruining the fun and causing Louis to have a talk with her about her behavior.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — In the past, Jack and Rebecca deal with a strain in their marriage when she goes on tour with her band. In the future, Randall invites his siblings to an unusual celebration for William while Kate struggles to open up to Toby about her father’s death.

Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Booth, Brennan and Aubrey go undercover in the cutthroat world of demolition derbies to investigate the death of a young man involved in a hay-baler accident.

The Real O’Neals (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — VP Murray hires a gay teacher based on Kenny’s suggestion, but Kenny has some regrets after the teacher makes life difficult for Jimmy.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team investigates the disappearance of a JAG lawyer who specializes in classified cases and volunteers at a private-military academy.

People Icons (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — People and ABC are teaming up for this limited series run hosted by Laura Spencer that showcases some of the magazine’s most memorable cover stars. First up is an episode dedicated to celebrity love stories and of course, the Obamas, Prince William and Kate and Beyoncé and Jay-Z are included.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Principal Pearson puts the teachers on probation until they complete a team-building exercise.

The Detour (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Robin is forced to open up about her past when Carlos refuses to grant her a divorce.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — In which Tosh goes on the hottest new celebrity diet and proves that it takes a real man to lose a lady.

Chicago Justice (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Law & Order may be trashing its Trump episode but Chicago Justice has no problem dealing with the Islamophobia inspired by our new president. Tonight, a Muslim grad student is brutally killed, and another Muslim student claims he committed the murder to prevent a terrorist attack.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Sam’s dad is turning 60, but he struggles to come up with a worthy speech for his birthday party, while Tim tries to get an off-duty clown to perform at the event.

