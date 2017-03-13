A&E

Bates Motel (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Romero tries to find a safe place as Norman guards his secrets and reexamines his loyalties.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Nick takes the final two ladies home to meet his family before deciding which one to propose to.

24: Legacy (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Rebecca seeks outside help after CTU’s investigation leads to a dead end while Carter turn to Andy for help recovering crucial evidence.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin’s competitive side surfaces when he and Chale get jobs at a warehouse to pay for the wedding and Chale gets promoted to the sales floor.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – You know the drill. More blind auditions.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — The Undertaker and Roman Reigns work their way to a showdown at WrestleMania 33.

Young & Hungry (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — In the Season 5 premiere, Gabi and Josh try to prove that they can remain friends with benefits without their feelings getting involved. Good luck with that guys.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) –Adam and Andi meet Lowell’s wife and she’s not what they were expecting.

Baby Daddy (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) – Season six begins with, Riley and Danny seeking help from a doctor with their pregnancy. Ben continues searching for his enigmatic dream girl and Tucker returns from L.A.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Franco is the victim of an unwarranted sto-and-frisk, prompting Randy to discuss racial profiling with her fellow cops.

APB (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Gideon helps his dad get out of some trouble while the rest of the team follow a lead on a grand-theft auto case that they hope will expose the mastermind behind it.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Caroline and Bobby have their first fight over his sister’s job while Max and Bobby go undercover to Bobby’s ex’s wedding to find out if he has a baby with the girl or not.

Humans (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – The first half of this two-part episode sees Mia risking her life and Odi struggling to find purpose. Later, Athena discovers Milo’s real plan and Max begins a new community of synths.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Happy and Toby attend pre-marriage counseling as the team search for an endangered monkey hiding in the Amazon in hopes of uncovering a cure for a dangerous virus.

Taken (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Asha expresses concern about Bryan’s fixation with Mejia while the team discovers a deeper conspiracy in the government after a terrorist is abducted.

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Nick sits down with the final two bachelorettes to discuss their respective relationships and recap the season.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Nick Viall, Milo Ventimiglia, OK Go-Go’s (mashup of OK Go and the Go-Go’s)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kiefer Sutherland, Priyanka Chopra, Rebel and a Basketcase

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ewan McGregor, Finn Wittrock, the Shins

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Glenn Close, Alex Karpovsky, Mohsin Hamid, Nicko McBrain

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Leighton Meester, Dominic Monaghan, Blake Griffin, Judah and the Lion

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lee Daniels

Conan: Carl Reiner, Lauren Lapkus, Hurray for the Riff Raff