The Blacklist (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Tom goes searching for information about his past and the task force tracks down a sophisticated criminal who’s been targeting Red’s businesses.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — New information about Jason’s death is uncovered; Betty revives the school newspaper and enlists Jughead’s help in investigating Jason’s death; and Archie deals with a strain in his relationship with Miss Grundy.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Stephanie gets dragged into Owen and Amelia’s personal problems and Bailey must make a tough call when one of the doctors refuses to work with Eliza.

Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo, 8:00 p.m.) — The cast of Girls stops by to talk about the final season of the show and the good possibility of a follow up movie.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season five kicks off with 16 chefs competing for eight of the Top 20 spots. The kids are split up into teams of four to prepare specific dishes for the judges with only two cooks from each team moving forward to the next round.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — When Dean is hit by a spell that begins to quickly erase his memory, Sam enlists Rowena’s help if tracking down a coven of powerful witches to help.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Mateo’s relationship begins to crumble; Jonah hunts down a serial shoplifter; and Amy and Glenn play matchmaker with disastrous results.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Raj and Stuart play babysitter as Amy and Penny kidnap Bernadette for a girl’s night out. Meanwhile, Leonard and Stuart distract Sheldon with tickets to a historic railroad so they can finish work on their guidance-system project.

Powerless (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Emily tries to distract her coworkers from their Super Hero Fantasy League obsession by getting them excited about a new project while Van tries to get in on the Wayne Dream Team photo.

The Great Indoors (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — The millennials battle over who gets to create a slideshow for Brook’s re-engagement party as Jack manages to insult Brook’s finance.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Latham try to get along on a work trip; Dr. Manning treats a young cancer patient; and an unhealthy woman arrives and refuses to listen to doctors.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bonnie connects with a stranger prompting Christy to worry about the status of her relationship with Adam.

My Kitchen Rules (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Kelly Osbourne and her friends host a dinner party that pits Lance and Diane against Dice and Val, but instead of competing against each other the teams strategize on how to work together in order to remain in the competition.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Olivia and her team work to uncover the truth as Cyrus’ fate is sealed in the middle of a national crisis.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Greg and Jen hire a private chef to cook for them on Valentine’s Day; Matt and Colleen try to adopt a dog from a judgmental animal advocate; and John and Joan try to buy a classic car.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Chip mourns Ronald Reagan’s decision to give up his acting career.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Broussard and his cell make a startling discovery about the Wall as Will returns to a changed workplace.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Prosecutors prepare to enter a new charge against Annalise; Oliver is brought in for questioning; and Nate uncovers new evidence that casts doubt on his innocence.

Training Day (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — When a former member of Muammar Gaddafi’s Amazonian Guard becomes involved in a young girl’s kidnapping, Kyle worries Frank’s rogue tactics will further endanger her life.

Caraoke Showdown (Spike, 10:30 p.m.) — A Dolly Parton impersonator joins Craig and three school teachers participate in the rolling karaoke contest.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kerry Washington, Alicia Keys

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alec Baldwin, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Future Islands, Nathan East

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: David Oyelowo, Taran Killam, Rae Sremmurd

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Joe Rogan, Viet Thanh Nguyen

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Laura Jane Grace

Conan: Lester Holt, Kat Dennings, Aaron Lee Tasjan