The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tom seeks help identifying the remains in the suitcase and Liz helps Red hunt down a billionaire whose side gig is as a high-end art thief.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The SEAL team goes on an evidence-collecting mission in Syria but find a group of innocent civilians in need of rescue instead.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Luscious tries to figure out what kind of person he was before the explosion as Hakeem and Tiana grow more comfortable as a family, and Becky makes a rash decision regarding Jamal’s new song.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Two Healers strike up a romance and one player’s annoying habits begin to irk the group.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Erica returns home to confront Beverly about her smothering tendencies and gets a lesson in basic life skills while Pops entertains Adam with a few fictional war stories.

iHeartRadio Music Festival (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Ryan Seacrest hosts the annual concert with performances by Pink, Harry Styles, Coldplay, Chris Stapleton, and The Weeknd.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Maya rallies the parents of other special-needs kids, convincing them to demand full-time aides. Obviously, that backfires.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – “The details of a rape put the SVU at odds.” Look, I love Mariska Hargitay as much as the next woman but can we cool it on the rape storylines on this show?

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Manny tries to avoid a tearful goodbye when Jay and Gloria drop him off at school and Alex proves how self-sufficient she is when Phil and Claire come for a visit.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The girls receive a rude awakening when the fierce new label head, Ayanna, demands they re-brand their image in order to have a shot at competing with the label’s other talented artists.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Greg tries to teach Oliver how to “be a man” by helping him host a barbecue – because real men cook meat over a grill while wearing aprons and drinking beer apparently – and Katy decides to host the spring gala her way.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Burgess goes against her superiors to help prove the innocence of a fellow officer, a Muslim cadet she helped train who seems to be involved in a recent bombing.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU team investigates three similar crimes in which victims’ remains are discovered in old suitcases.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Agent Wells finally gets a lead on Patrick Lloyd but when the president decides to make a move, Homeland Security tries to stand in his way.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Robin Wright, Mark Consuelos, Depeche Mode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Miley Cyrus

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Kerry Washington, Russell Brand, St. Vincent

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tina Fey, Kevin Millar & Sean Casey, Matt Goldich, Gene Hoglan

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Cheryl Hines, Mark Feuerstein

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: John Hodgman

Conan: Billy Eichner, Michael Bisping, Lukas Nelson &​ Promise of the Real

