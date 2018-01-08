What’s On Tonight: ‘The Brave’ And ‘The Good Doctor’ Return

ABC

The Brave (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The Brave comes back from its winter hiatus tonight and the team is still reeling from their last mission-gone-sideways. With Jaz captured, Dalton tries to get the rest of his crew to safety while Patricia risks her career in D.C. to make things right.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Dr. Andrews and Dr. Melendez team up on a sensitive kidney transplant between a pair of twins whose lives intersect more than anyone realizes while Shaun escapes the pressures of the hospital and Dr. Glassman’s therapy shtick when he decides to take an impromptu trip with his friend Lea.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Arie goes on a couple of “romantic” one-on-one dates, first he takes a woman to see a celebrity designer and get a damn makeover, then he takes a different woman to meet his parents in Arizona, after only knowing her for all of a week.

The Wall (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A transit police office and a human-resources employee play for some cash and prizes.

Better Late than Never (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The group heads to Berlin for Henry to trace his roots and the actor learns a life-changing secret about his family’s past, but not before the guys have a run in with a bear, lodge in a communist motel, meet Al Roker, and enjoy a performance by David Hasselhoff.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Meryl Streep, Jason Ritter, Blake Shelton

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Taraji Henson, Michael Che, Sofi Tukker

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Liam Neeson, Michael Wolff, Andra Day & Common

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Connie Britton, Bradley Whitford, Jamie Bell, Cirque du Soleil LUZIA

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ashley Graham