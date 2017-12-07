Netflix

The Crown (Netflix) – Season two follows Elizabeth as a fully matured monarch who’s having a tough time managing her rebellious husband and appearing likable to her people. There’s plenty of emphasis on Prince Philip this time around, which doesn’t always serve the narrative, but it’s still fascinating to watch.

Psych: The Movie (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – Psych is playing homage to the original bromance that made fans fall in love with the series by reuniting Shawn and Gus one last time to take on the vengeful Thin White Duke.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – A familiar face comes to town and Carmine Falcone pays Gordon, Sophia, and Penguin a visit as Alfred does his best to get through to an increasingly emo Bruce Wayne.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Jack teams up with a dreamcatcher named Kaia to help him find Mary Winchester and prove to the guys that he can control his powers but the rescue doesn’t go as planned and it’s the brothers who end up needing to be saved.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Sheldon and Amy try to use their equation-loving brains to make wedding planning less stressful and Koothrappali “breaks up” with Wolowitz after realizing his best friend is actually hurting his confidence.

Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (NBC, 8:20 p.m.) — Sean Payton’s Saints bring a 3-0 division record into the first of two meetings this month with rival Atlanta.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – When Meemaw refuses to disclose her biscuit recipe to the family, the kids brainstorm ways to keep the peace.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Black Siren and Cayden James kidnap Quentin Lance in the hopes of trading him for a weapon of mass destruction and Team Arrow must figure out a way to rescue their friend without risking the city.

The Great American Baking Show (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season three kicks off with cake recipes and some morning treats.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Axel and Scarlett are on the run from a viscous breed of vampire and the town has a bloody standoff with law enforcement.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie sets up a meeting with Adam’s estranged brother, Patrick, but things get weird when he takes an interest in Christy.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The crew crash-land on a planet in an alternate universe just as Ed and Kelly begin to rekindle their romance.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Tim goes overboard when keeping a watchful eye on Samantha and her boyfriend and Heather makes things awkward when she tries to become Tyler’s cool best friend.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Hondo puts his faith in the team’s newest member when he lets Jim Street go undercover as a broker in a luxury car theft ring to bust a ruthless trafficker.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Vanessa Kirby, Jules Sylvester, guest host Neil Patrick Harris

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: James Franco, Niall Horan

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sarah Paulson, John Hodgman, Bobby Flay

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Wendy Williams, Mike Birbiglia, Brooks Wackerman

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kobe Bryant, Morgan Freeman, Glen Keane

The Daily Show Starring Trevor Noah: Tiffany Haddish

Conan: Patton Oswalt, Andy Serkis, Royal Blood