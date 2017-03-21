CW

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The musical crossover episode is officially here. Last night’s Supergirl set things in motion with the Music Meister attacking Kara. Tonight, Mon-El and Hank Henshaw bring a comatose Supergirl to Barry and the team, hoping they can wake her up from the Music Meister’s spell. However, the Music Meister surprises The Flash and puts him in a similar coma. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script.

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – A sensitive package jeopardizes Oleg’s life back home as Elizabeth and Philip share more about the family business with Paige before and operation takes an unexpected turn.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Jess thinks she can avoid her feelings for Nick by running away to Portland to take care of her dad while Nick realizes his relationship with Reagan isn’t as solid as he thought when they attend a work party together.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More battle rounds as Luke Bryan, Celine Dion, DJ Khaled and John Legend serve as team mentors but two artists are shocked when they must take on a Celine Dion song.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Shane McMahon and AJ Styles take the stage as the Road to WrestleMania continues.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — When Chip gets scammed by a girl he met online, Mickey teaches him how to be a “wolf” as opposed to a “sheep.”

Trial & Error (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Josh gets sloppy and hands over a piece of damning evidence to the prosecution even as the team zeroes in on a new suspect thanks to a “sex print” on the wall. Later, the new suspect ends up in a coma and somehow Josh is linked to the crime while prosecutor Carol Anne Keane presents the autopsy report, which reveals Larry’s wife was struck by a blunt object, leading to a frantic search for the murder weapon.

Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Booth is sent scrambling to make sure everyone he loves is safe after news breaks that Kovac escaped. Meanwhile, Brennan testifies on Zach’s behalf at his trial and Aubrey and Jessica come to terms about their future together.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Captain Cold returns a changed man and a member of the Legion of Doom as the Legends head back to the peak of World War I to destroy the Spear of Destiny once and for all.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Members of the rescue and fire departments find themselves caught in the middle of a turf war and held hostage when a rival gang takes cover and assumes control over Firehouse 51.

People Icons (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – A look back on some of the legendary performers, comedians and actors who left us too soon including Whitney Houston, Patrick Swayze, Robin Williams and a tribute to Prince.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Ms. Snap changes the school lunch menu and Ms. Feldman starts an underground junk food ring as a counter response. Side note: Ms. Feldman would’ve been my favorite teacher.

The Detour (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Nate has to have some tough conversations with Jared and Carlos after Delilah decides to participate in a taekwondo tournament.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Tim and Sam get revenge on a furniture store client who fired them by making an ad for their competitor but things don’t go smoothly when the guy turns out to be less than camera ready.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Dave Chappelle, Naomi Scott, Weezer

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jessica Chastain, Joe Manganiello, Gary Clark Jr., Prodigy

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Lucas, Andy Daly, Green Day

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Dax Shepard, Hannah Simone, Hey Violet, Charlie Benante

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Allison Williams, Darren Criss, the Band Perry

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dahlia Lithwick

Conan: Reese Witherspoon, Nick Swardson