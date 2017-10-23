Fox

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Lauren and Andy try to combine their powers in order to help the group and Eclipse seeks out an ally from his questionable past who may have useful information.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team is taken hostage by a group attempting a virtual heist at a tech conference and they’re forced to use some ultra-cool hardware to escape their captors.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Shania Twain guest judges as the dancers perform numbers inspired by certain movie genres.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Chloe and Lucifer investigate the death of a high-end youth counselor as Amenadiel adjusts his lifestyle in an attempt to help Lucifer.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – An impromptu wedding shower leads Maggie to reconnect with her estranged father while Kara helps J’onn on a personal mission.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Penny and Leonard learn some new tricks for dealing with Sheldon from an unlikely source.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The battle rounds continue and each of the judges are left with one steal, so things might get nasty tonight.

9JKL (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Josh begs Henry and Andrew to let him join their monthly racquetball game only to learn it’s really a steak-and-scotch dinner behind Judy’s back.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) –If you insist on watching, be prepared for Kevin to throw a typical scumbag move and lie his way out of working on a Sunday in order to enjoy a football game with the boys.

Valor (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Nora has trouble handling her nerves while searching for information on what happened in Somalia.

Me, Myself & I (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Mid-life Alex goes searching for his father after helping his daughter with a family tree project and older Alex meets older Abby’s new boyfriend.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1, 10:00 p.m.) – Snoop and Martha treat Tichina Arnold and Ross Matthews to a Halloween-themed meal of shrimp brains, eye eggs, and a tasty cadaver.

The Brave (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team heads to Nigeria to rescue Ambassador Charles Webb but the situation on the ground is even more dangerous than expected.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The doctors struggle to figure out what’s triggering a patient’s allergies while Shaun is confronted with his past when a young patient resembling his dead brother is admitted to the E.R.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: George Clooney, Norman Reedus, Niall Horan

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Clive Owen, Colleen Ballinger, Julia Michaels

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anna Faris, Amy Sedaris, Tyminski

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Mariska Hargitay, John Cho, ZZ Ward featuring Fantastic Negrito, Sonny Emory

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gabrielle Union, Method Man, Sabrina Claudio

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Khizr Khan

Conan: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Taran Killam, Solomon Georgio