Fox

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Fox is taking the X-Men to TV with the premiere of this mutant-centric series that opens with a suburban couple’s lives turned upside down with the news that their children are “gifted.” One can project force fields, the other can blow things up and everything gets really awkward when they find out that dear old dad is the guy in charge of hunting down their kind.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Lucifer returns for its third season and the Devil finally has his wings back. When Lucifer wakes up in the middle of a desert sporting his old pair of wings, he recruits Chloe to help him find out what happened which inevitably leads them to a crime scene tied to his kidnapping and the arrival of a new romantic foe, that guy from Smallville.

9JKL (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – The latest in CBS’ old white guy lineup follows the sorta-true story of Mark Feuerstein (that guy from Royal Pains) as a divorced, out-of-work actor who moves back home to New York to live in an apartment next to his parent’s and his successful surgeon brother.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another elimination takes place after the dancers perform numbers with a “Guilty Pleasures” theme. Expect some boy-band stanning and a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air confession.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Leonard pisses the entire academic community off with a terrible radio interview and Amy and Bernadette hide their successes from their significant others because … fragile male egos I guess?

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Great, more auditions.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – CBS’ OG old white guy lead, Kevin James, reunites with Leah Remini tonight as the two open their own private security firm after Kevin finds out he sucks at parenting.

Me, Myself & I (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – CBS’ third old white guy comedy of the night continues with mid-life Alex getting back into the dating scene after his divorce; young Alex struggling to make friends at school; and old Alex going on a date with Eleanor.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team continues to work with their old-nemesis to stop an extinction event from happening and a decision made by Cabe might mean the end of his career. Really, this is the only show worth watching on CBS right now.

The Brave (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team heads to Russia to uncover the motive for an attack on a CIA agent.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Shaun’s first day at work is complicated by his attention to detail, something you’d think would be an asset considering the guy’s studying to be a freaking surgeon.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Anthony Anderson, Alex Rodriguez, 21 Savage

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman, Miley Cyrus

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Pierce Brosnan, Jason Alexander, Ta-Nehisi Coates

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Michael Strahan, Justin Hartley, Tash Sultana, Gene Hoglan

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Debra Messing, Jay Pharoah, Elizabeth Gillies, the Shins

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Robin Thede

Conan: Adam Scott, Marsai Martin, Grouplove