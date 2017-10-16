Fox

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Thunderbird starts giving Blink lessons in how to control her powers while Reed makes a deal with the Sentinel Services to reunite with his family.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Sam starts her new job at L-Corp as Kara takes on a thief with psychic powers who manages to immobilize much of National City by tapping into people’s worst fears.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another elimination takes place as the contestants take on some Disney-themed numbers.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Maze heads to Canada to solve a difficult case after going to Lucifer and Linda for life advice but Chloe worries that a conman might be setting the demon up.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Leonard’s mom quickly bonds with Penny, much to Leonard’s dismay, and Sheldon commiserates with Wolowitz over their miserable relationships with their fathers.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Blake Shelton teams up with Rascal Flatts, Adam Levine teams up with Joe Jonas, Jennifer Hudson teams up with Kelly Rowland, and Miley Cyrus teams up with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus as the battle rounds begin.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – Roman Reigns takes on Braun Strowman in a steel-cage match.

9JKL (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Josh must choose between Judy and his friend Luke when Judy claims Josh’s new pal is the one who caused all of the water damage in the apartment.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Kevin poses as a successful doctor in order to impress Vanessa’s judgmental father at her sister’s wedding.

Valor (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Nora and Gallo work through their issues as they seek further information on the escaped prisoner from Somalia.

Me, Myself & I (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Star Wars connects the different-life Alex(s) tonight as a young Alex sneaks out of the house to watch the movie on the big screen and mid-life Alex is devastated when someone else shows his daughter the film before he can.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two kicks off with Jamie Foxx, Patti LaBelle, and Charlie Wilson joining Martha and Snoop for Snoop’s birthday.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Paige confronts Happy about the woman’s constant desire to be a third-wheel in her relationship with Walter and the team endures toxic vapor exposure in order to prevent a decommissioned nuclear missile from exploding.

The Brave (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – An American traitor-turned-terrorist becomes the team’s only hope to save one of their own and prevent an attack on U.S. soil.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Shaun struggles to adapt to life at home but makes big strides in his working relationships at the hospital. Meanwhile, the doctors navigate tricky legal waters when faced with a decision about an unborn child.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Amy Schumer, DJ Khaled, LCD Soundsystem, Paul Shaffer