What’s On Tonight: ‘The Gifted’ Returns And ‘The Bachelor’ Premieres

Fox

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Following a devastating betrayal, tensions at Mutant HQ run high with the gifted questioning who they can trust. Meanwhile, Reed begins rethinking his family’s stay at the compound and Dr. Campbell proposes an improved program to Jace that could change everything.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 22 premieres with Arie meeting Sean and Catherine Lowe and their son, Samuel, before his journey begins to prove true love can be found on reality TV, I guess? Later he meets the bachelorettes at the mansion.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The season three winter premiere kicks off with a flashback of Lucifer’s arrival in L.A. When Amenadiel tries to retrieve Lucifer and bring him back to the Underworld, he ends up getting mugged, setting off a chain reaction that leads the two angels to Chloe, who’s still married to Dan.

Better Late than Never (NBC, 9:00/10:00 p.m.) – The guys head to “Viking Island” to help Terry get in touch with his Icelandic roots but it’s not all fun and games when the friends are confronted with the world’s smelliest dish and a strict etiquette class that turns into a complete disaster. Later, Bill brings the crew to Lithuania to reconnect with family but their trip leads to them staying in a haunted mansion and crossing the border into Russia.

Valor (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nora, Gallo and Thea join forces to try to decode an important message.